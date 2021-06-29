Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee pays tribute to show’s dog Toto after canine star dies

Writer paid tribute on Twitter prompting messages of sympathy from fans

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has paid tribute to an iconic pooch who featured in the hit comedy series which sadly passed away.

The dog Slipper - known as 'Toto' in the popular Channel Four sitcom – featured in episode three of the first series and was integral to its plotline.

The episode saw the girls chasing after a canine which Erin mistook for her own recently deceased dog on the same day they are due to sit an important history exam.

They pursue the pup into a church where, overcome by sleep deprivation and caffeine, Clare, Michelle, and Orla believe a statue of the Virgin Mary is smirking. Chasing the dog to the upper floor, Erin sees it urinate directly above the statue.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mistaking the urine for tears, the others tell Sister Michael of the ‘miracle’, hoping to be excused from exams.

Before Erin can tell the truth, handsome young priest Father Peter becomes interested in their story, suggesting Toto was resurrected to lead Erin to the church.

The plot continues when Toto's grave in the back garden is discovered to be empty, and overhearing her mother on the phone, Erin confronts Mary, who confesses she actually gave Toto to a neighbour.

It is one of the comedy’s most well-known scenes and the episode is a fan favourite.

McGee announced Slipper’s passing on Twitter on Tuesday, saying: "Sad to hear that wee Slipper aka Toto passed away. You were a Derry Girl in dog form. Rest in Peace."

Fans of the show also expressed their sadness and dismay at the news, with one person writing: “Rest in Peace, Slipper. Condolences to your owners,”

Another fan said: “Bless her - hope she’s having a blast in doggy heaven.”

Meanwhile, last week it was revealed filming for the third series of the hit comedy show was impacted by the pandemic. It’s thought, however, that fans won’t have to wait too much longer, with filming for series three of Derry Girls due to start later this year.