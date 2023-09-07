Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee shortlisted for Irish writers award

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee is among the shortlisted nominees for the 16th Writers Guild of Ireland (WGI) Zebbie Awards.

The announcement was made on Thursday in what the organisation said has been an “exceptionally strong year” for Irish writing for theatre, TV, film, and radio.

Scripts by Irish writers have resonated globally this year, with nominees McGee, writer of Derry Girls, and Colm Bairéad, writer of An Cailín Ciúin, responsible for just two of the Irish hits that went global across the last 12 months.

McGee has been recognised for the final episode of season three of the hit TV show, which took a poignant look at the Good Friday Agreement referendum that changed the course of history in Northern Ireland.

It is just the latest in a series of awards the show and McGee have received. Just last month, the third and final season won best comedy at the Edinburgh TV Awards.

In May, Derry Girls picked up two Bafta TV awards for best scripted comedy and best female comedy performance going to Siobhan McSweeney.

This year’s Zebbie Awards take place against the backdrop of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike over issues relating to pay, recognition and the use of generative AI.

The WGI, which campaigns for rights, remuneration, more control of work and better recognition for its members, says the US strike is fighting against practices that are commonplace in Ireland which result in writers doing more unpaid work, working in isolation, and ultimately not getting a proper share in the success of their work.

Jennifer Davidson, Chair of the Writers Guild of Ireland, said: “As writers, we’re lucky in that we get to do the thing that we love for a living. But making a living out of the thing you love is also a dangerous place to be.

“Because if you love it, then the perception is often that it’s not really work, and that you don’t actually deserve to get paid or recognised properly for it.

“Then we see Irish film festivals not mentioning the writers of films that win their awards, producers asking us to waive our rights under the European Copyright Directive, and RTÉ unable to properly fund new Irish drama while spending huge money on ‘talent’ salaries.

“And in the US, our fellow writers have been on strike since 2nd May because their employers like Disney, Netflix and Amazon are refusing to pay them fairly.

“At the Writers Guild of Ireland, we are incredibly proud of the work that our members do. It is our privilege to hold the annual Zebbie Awards to recognise and celebrate the best writing for stage, screen and radio across seven categories.

“This year, more than ever, we want to celebrate the talent of Irish writers and remind everyone of the brilliant creative minds behind your favourite films, plays, radio dramas and TV shows.”

The Zebbie Awards celebrate the best of Irish writing in theatre, television drama, continuing drama, short film, feature film, radio and animation.

Only WGI members can read the nominated scripts and vote in the awards.

Writer, actor and presenter of the Zebbie Awards Tara Flynn said the event rightfully puts writers in the spotlight.

"In so many creative media, writers can often be relegated to behind-the-scenes, when the fact is that there wouldn't be any scenes without them,” she added.

The awards ceremony will take place on October 17 at The Sugar Club in Dublin.