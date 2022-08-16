Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee urges fans to vote after show finale nominated in Edinburgh TV Festival

The creator of Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls has urged fans to vote for the show, after the final episode was nominated at the Edinburgh TV Festival’s TV Moment of the Year.

The third and final series of the show took place in May this year and featured a poignant final episode looking back at the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and a surprise cameo by Chelsea Clinton.

On Monday, the Edinburgh TV Festival said: “The moving final episode of the modern classic comedy series, Derry Girls, isn’t something that’ll be forgotten quickly.”

The final moments of the show featured scenes of the main cast taking part in the referendum for the 1998 Good Friday peace accord, spliced alongside historical clips of the time in Northern Ireland.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Show writer Lisa McGee appealed to fans on social media to give their own vote for the show.

“The last scene of Derry Girls has been nominated for TV moment of the year at @EdinburghTVFest - if you liked it why not give us a wee vote below #DerryGirls,” she wrote.

However, the show is facing some stiff competition, up against the likes of Sam Ryder and his showstopping performance at the Eurovision Song Contest, Nick and Charlie’s first kiss in Netflix show Heartstopper and Succession’s dramatic season 3 finale.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Rose and Giovanni’s couples' choice dance in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing has also been nominated in the awards.

Derry Girls has been one of Channel 4’s most successful comedies of all time, with around 1.2 million viewers across the UK tuning in for the final episode.

Last month Derry native McGee became the first woman to be awarded the Freedom of the City after the council unanimously backed her for the honour.