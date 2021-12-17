Derry Girls’ final series shoot put on pause due to Covid

Filming of the third and final series of Derry Girls has been paused due to Covid just days before its wrap date, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

It is understood a member of the Derry Girls team tested positive for the virus last weekend, prompting production to shut down. It is not known whether it was a member of cast or crew who tested positive for Covid.

The shoot, which had been delayed several times due to the pandemic, finally got underway in Northern Ireland in September and was on course for completion last weekend when a member of the team received a positive test result.

Filming was immediately paused but is expected to resume when the cast or crew member is allowed to return to set.

A spokesperson for Channel 4, home of Derry Girls, confirmed production had been paused temporarily.

She said: “The health and safety of the cast and crew is of paramount importance to Channel 4 and Hat Trick Productions.

“Production have robust protocols in place which are in line with the current Government and Industry guidelines.”

The third season of Lisa McGee’s heartwarming hit comedy was confirmed in April 2019, but filming was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic.

McGee told the Radio Times that the new series would be set in a more hopeful period for the group of teenagers as Northern Ireland headed towards peace and the Good Friday Agreement.

In September this year, just ahead of filming, McGee announced that the third series would be the last. She posted on Twitter: “Derry Girls is a coming-of-age story following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window of time.

“Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved."

Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn as a group of teenage friends growing up in the city in the 1990s.

A huge ratings success, the debut episode of its second season had a consolidated audience of 3.2 million viewers and was Channel 4's biggest UK comedy launch episode for 15 years.