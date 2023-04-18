Derry Girls finale nominated for BAFTA award

The episode’s depiction of people voting for peace has been nominated in the ‘Memorable Moment’ category.

The finale of Derry Girls has been nominated for a BAFTA award

The finale of hit Channel 4 show Derry Girls depicting the people of Northern Ireland voting for the Good Friday Agreement has been nominated for a BAFTA award.

The scene heads up a shortlist of six nominees drawn by BAFTA Television Awards headline sponsor P&O Cruises for the Memorable Moment Award.

Lisa McGee’s hit show ran for three series between 2018 and 2022, with the show culminating in a depiction of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which marks its 25th anniversary this year.

The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award honours the impact of television in the UK and its power to entertain, inform and bring the nation together – looking back at key moments from 2022 that inspired and moved audiences at home.

Among the moments nominated alongside Derry Girls is BBC One’s ‘Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace’ moment which saw the duffle-coat-wearing bear offer the late monarch a marmalade sandwich from his hat during a cream tea at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen responded by revealing she also loves marmalade sandwiches, and keeps an emergency stash in her handbag "for later".

Also in contention is the scene from Netflix series Stranger Things in which the cast rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song, Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill.

Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK during a BBC One documentary also makes the shortlist, while The Traitors on BBC One features for its final roundtable, as does Nick and Charlie's first kiss in cult Netflix series Heartstopper.

The nominees were chosen by an independent jury of national media experts, overseen by Sara Putt, Bafta's television committee chair and deputy chair of its board of trustees.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: "The six moments we're sharing today capture what Bafta stands for: creativity, innovation, and authenticity.

"The Memorable Moment Award spotlights the unforgettable scenes of the last year that truly resonated and inspired viewers at home, showcasing the impact of television."

Votes for the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment can be made online via bafta.org/moment.

Voting will close at midday on May 2 and the winner will be announced at the Bafta Television Awards on May 14.

The ceremony will air on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.