Derry Girls has ‘shown the world’ the real city, according to star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell

Derry Girls has “shown the world” the real city, according to one of the Channel 4 show’s much loved cast members.

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, who plays the feisty Michelle Mallon on the hit comedy, claimed it is a “huge responsibility” to show off the post-Troubles Derry, as she also said she “knew right away” it would be the success it has emerged as.

The 34-year-old Derry native was speaking to The Guardian, with filming on the third and final series of the show having wrapped up, and the comedy set to air sometime later this year.

Like the show, O’Donnell herself grew up in the aftermath of the Troubles and the emergence of relative peace on the streets of the north west city.

She said the darkness of the past makes up a “vital part of who people in Derry are”.

“It shapes our outlooks, our humour, our personalities. How we feel things so strongly, and love so fiercely,” she added.

Moving between Belfast, Manchester and London for work, the actress said she knew from her first glimpse at an article about the show that “it would be hilarious”.

“I was desperate to be a part of it. As soon as I read the scenes, I felt something. I knew every single one of these girls,” she added.

Alongside O’Donnell, the series stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn as five teenagers who attend the fictional Our Lady Immaculate Girls' School in Derry during the 1990s.

The show has been met with critical acclaim since it debuted back in 2018, becoming one of the most watched series on UK television.

It has also garnered a string of accolades, including a Royal Television Society Award back in 2019 for Best Scripted Comedy, alongside two BAFTA nominations.

Series three is set to be the last after writer Lisa McGee confirmed the news in September in an emotional Twitter post saying goodbye to the show.

“We all had this feeling, but we didn’t want to jinx it. Then the first episode came out, and everything went crazy. It hasn’t stopped since," added O’Donnell.

“We’ve been able to show the world the real Derry. Not the one from the news, but our one. Not a conflict zone, but a community. It’s such a huge responsibility.

“I hope Michelle will live on in me. Although, only a wee bit. She’s totally nuts.”

O’Donnell is set to swap her school uniform for a prison uniform as she takes on a starring role as a prison warder in the TV series Screw, which begins on Channel 4 on Thursday at 9pm.

O’Donnell plays Rose Gill in the drama written by Killing Eve writer Rob Williams, with the show taking place in the C-wing of the fictional Long Marsh men’s prison.

“She’s a really strong, tough young woman,” O’Donnell told The Guardian.

“There’s something about her which just spoke to me: she undervalues herself a lot, and doesn’t see the strength inside her.”