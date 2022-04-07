Derry Girls mural given update ahead of show’s third and final series

The iconic Derry Girls mural in the heart of the Maiden City has been given an update in advance of the third and final series airing next week.

The Channel 4 sitcom first aired in January 2018 and proved a hit with viewers.

The mural, which was created by Derry-based artists from UV arts, was first unveiled back in 2019 on the side of Badgers Bar on Orchard Street.

It shows the main characters Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James in their school uniforms.

Michelle, however, has been given an update in the latest addition to the mural.

Originally, she was holding up two fingers in the peace sign but has been given an extra finger to signify the third series.

Earlier this week, the characters graced the cover of a special edition copy of 1990s teen magazine Smash Hits.

To celebrate the hugely anticipated return of Derry Girls, 4creative has collaborated with Bauer Media Group to produce a colourful, 28-page magazine inspired by 1990s nostalgia and ‘last-day-of-school-chaos’.

More than 150,000 copies will be handed out across the UK and Ireland as well as included with this week’s issues of Heat and Closer.

The third and final series of the comedy will air next Tuesday, April 12.

The new season is expected to have six episodes, which will follow the gang as they edge closer to adulthood.