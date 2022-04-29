Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan ‘felt a level of pressure’ playing a Northern Irish teen

Derry Girls’ Galway-born star Nicola Coughlan has admitted she felt some pressure portraying a Northern Irish teenager growing up against the backdrop of the Troubles when she had been sheltered from the conflict herself.

The actress, who plays the excitable Clare Devlin in Lisa McGee’s hit Channel 4 sitcom, said she was all too aware that her upbringing in the South meant she didn’t have the same understanding of the situation as Derry people did.

Coughlan, who appears in fewer scenes of the third and final series of Derry Girls due to her Bridgerton filming schedule, said she cried when she read the script, describing it as “heart-wrenching”.

But she said that despite feeling sad that the series was coming to an end, she felt the timing was right, to bow out on “on a high”.

The current series is at the halfway point, with three more episodes remaining.

The teenagers Clare, Orla (Louisa Harland), Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and the ‘wee English fella’ James (Dylan Llewellyn) are still up to high jinks as the Northern Irish community prepares for the signing of the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

McGee revisits significant moments in Northern Irish history throughout the three series of Derry Girls and, in an interview with Bustle, Coughlan referred to her scripts as “the bible” for keeping her informed.

“I felt a level of pressure,” Coughlan told Bustle.

“I didn’t want to feel as though I was speaking for people from Northern Ireland.

“I’m never going to have the level of understanding that someone from Derry is going to have. [Luckily] we have the script as the bible to always go back to.”

Details of the third series’ finale have been shrouded in secrecy, but McGee has admitted it will make for emotional viewing.

Coughlan agreed: “It’s definitely the most heart-wrenching storyline that has ever been on Derry Girls,” she said, admitting she had cried when she finished reading the scripts.

“It’s sad, but it’s bittersweet. You want to end on a high. You want to step out and say, ‘We did the best job we could do.’ And I think we have.”

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, also revealed that she had been anxious about Clare’s coming-out scene at the end of series one of Derry Girls and that she wanted to ensure it struck the right balance between being funny and respectful.

“I worried about it a lot,” Coughlan said.

“It’s a serious moment, but it had to be presented in a really comic way. You don’t want to have some schmaltzy thing; it would have felt really wrong.

“There was a feeling of: ‘If we don’t get this right, it’s going to look like we’re taking the p*** out of an incredibly serious thing.’”

To prepare for the role, she spent time with LGBTQ+ charity The Rainbow Project and after the episode aired she was contacted by people praising her portrayal of Clare and how the show handled the scene. Viewers continue to speak to her about it, she said.

“People reach out to me all the time to say, ‘It’s so nice to see a character like Clare,” Coughlan said.