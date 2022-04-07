Derry Girls premiere: City rolls out red carpet for comedy that put it on map

Gala occasion as first two episodes of show’s final series screened in heart of place it is set

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has paid homage to her “incredible” home town as she returned for the series three world premiere.

She spoke glowingly about Derry, while director Michael Lennox also praised the Maiden City.

McGee’s family, local celebrities, including Mammy Banter, and politicians filtered into the Omniplex Strand Road on Thursday evening to watch episodes one and two of the final series.

Stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Ian McElhinney and Art Campion were all there as the local and national press gathered for the occasion. After the screening there was a question and answer session, and then it was on to a party in the Guildhall.

Read more Derry Girls premiere: Watch as cast and crew in city for special screening of third series

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on the red carpet, McGee and Lennox said they felt “good but very nervous” to finally release the final series.

“Once it’s over and we’ve shown the first two episodes it will be fine, but you can never tell, because comedy doesn’t exist without an audience,” she said.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell with fans at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell on the red carpet (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson with fans at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee in the city for the premiere of her much-loved show's third series. Picture by Lorcan Doherty / PressEye

Saoirse-Monica Jackson with fans at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The cast of Derry Girls arrive on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Lisa McGee with fans at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Naomi Long attends the Derry Girls premiere (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Derry mayor Graham Warke on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Art Campion and Ian McElhinney arrive on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

DUP's Gregory Campbell attending the Derry Girls premiere (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The cast of Derry Girls arrive on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The cast of Derry Girls arrive on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The cast of Derry Girls arrive on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell with fans at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell arrives on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell arrives on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson arrives on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson arrives on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell arrives on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Claire Rafferty arrives on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell with fans at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson with fans at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson with fans at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson with fans at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson with fans at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson with fans at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

“We could make something we think is absolutely amazing, but nobody could laugh, which is terrifying. Hopefully they do.”

McGee said the prospect of a Derry Girls film is not at the front of her mind at present because she has other commitments. But she is keen to work with Lennox on another project.

Perhaps tongue-in-cheek, McGee said she wants to do a spin-off where Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah form a detective agency. “The two sisters are so amazing in this series and I just want to know what they get up to,” she said.

McGee said she was happy to put Derry on the map in such a positive way.

Locals are very proud of the series. It has given people a lift and allowed outsiders to view the city in a different light.

She added: “I think Derry has always been on the map. I think all I’ve done is maybe show people another side of Derry that they didn’t know about before... that we’re funny and generous, and, you know, I just think it’s an incredible place. It only really had this one very tragic side to show before.”

McGee’s relationship with Channel 4 dates back to London Irish, which debuted in 2013.

Commenting on the Tories’ plan to privatise the channel, she said: “I don’t think I’d be here without Channel 4. They’re incredible and they really do what they say they do — they look for regional writers and under-represented voices and put those voices on the screen.

“I think the idea of it being privatised is just horrific, you know, because talent is just going to get lost, talent is going to disappear.”

Reflecting on his time filming the series in the city, Lennox said: “Derry is an amazing place. I think it’s the best place in the country to film.

“I always say when I come here that it’s like a wee San Francisco. It’s so interesting and so visual, and I would love to film everything here.”

Both are looking forward to a holiday, but the director joked that McGee had to write “lots more scripts, then ask me to do them”.

She added: “Yeah, I’m going to convince Mike to direct with me from now on.”

Campion, who plays Father Peter, said it was great to be in Derry for the launch, “and kinda trippy”, because the show embodies the spirit of the city.

His co-star McElhinney (Granda Joe), who has had a distinguished career, said the Strand Road venue was “lively” and it was a night “full of ambition”.

Known for his roles in Love/Hate, Sing Street and Brooklyn, Campion also worked with McGee on London Irish. Full of praise for her, he said: “Lisa is just the most gorgeous person you could ever meet.

“She is so lovely and so talented. I’m really grateful to her, you know.”

Following the screening, Jackson and O’Donnell took the time to pose for selfies and sign autographs.

Leaving the Omniplex in the heart of the city centre, a group of young girls waited behind barriers to catch a glimpse of their idols. They said it was their favourite TV show.

O’Donnell, who is from Derry, said she feels really proud, and lucky to have got the part of Michelle.

“The fact that it has been received so well, such an honest portrayal of Derry, is something I’m really proud of,” she said.

Jackson, who played the lead role of Erin, said her character will always stay with her.

“It’s incredibly surreal to think this is the final chapter, I was very reflective this morning thinking about my first ever audition for Derry Girls and that moment of meeting the girls for the first time. It feels very full circle now,” she said.

“The show is something I’m so incredibly proud of, it’s very humbling and I’m so proud of Lisa.”

Season three premieres on Channel 4 at 9.15pm on Tuesday.

The season will consist of six episodes, with the final instalment airing on May 17.