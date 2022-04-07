Derry Girls premiere: Watch as cast and crew in city for special screening of third series

The Derry Girls are back together in the city itself for the premiere of the show’s third and final series.

Some of the show’s cast and crew – including Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell – arrived at the red-carpet in the city earlier in the day as the screening kicked off at 6.30 and those lucky enough to attend got their first glimpse at the highly anticipated new series.

The Channel 4 comedy, which first aired in January 2018, has been a smash hit with viewers and has catapulted the city firmly into the spotlight, with a special showing of the first episode of the new series taking place this evening.

The star-studded event on Thursday took place at the Omniplex cinema on Strand Road in the city centre, as fans excitedly got the chance to meet the now household names from the show.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson arrives on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

An after-party also took place for the cast and crew and other invited guests at the city’s Guildhall.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph at the event, show writer Lisa McGee said the show has shown a different side to the city.

"I think all I've done is maybe show people another side of Derry that they maybe didn’t know before, that we are funny and generous and I just think it is incredible place that has only ever had this one very tragic side shown before,” she said.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell on the red carpet (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Fans were pictured on social media arriving at the venue for the landmark occasion, with the city’s famous Derry Girls mural having also been given an update ahead of the new series.

The cast of Derry Girls arrive on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Some of the show’s more notable fans were also been pictured at the red-carpet event, including Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, DUP MP Gregory Campbell and the city’s mayor Graham Warke.

The SDLP’s Mark H Durkan said it was “great” to be at the premiere.

"The programme has been a great homage to Derry a place that I live and a place that I love,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Derry mayor Graham Warke on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The mural, which was created by Derry-based artists from UV Arts, was first unveiled back in 2019 on the side of Badgers Bar on Orchard Street.

Read more Derry Girls mural given update ahead of show’s third and final series

It shows the main characters Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James in their school uniforms.

Art Campion and Ian McElhinney arrive on the red carpet at the Omniplex Cinema in Derry for the launch of Season 3 - Derry Girls (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Michelle, however, has been given an update in the latest addition to the mural.

DUP's Gregory Campbell attending the Derry Girls premiere (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Originally, she was holding up two fingers in the peace sign but is now seen holding up three to signify the third series.

Earlier this week, the characters graced the cover of a special edition copy of 1990s teen magazine Smash Hits.

To celebrate the hugely anticipated return of Derry Girls, 4creative has collaborated with Bauer Media Group to produce a colourful, 28-page magazine inspired by 1990s nostalgia and ‘last-day-of-school-chaos’.

Naomi Long attends the Derry Girls premiere (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

More than 150,000 copies will be handed out across the UK and Ireland as well as included with this week’s issues of Heat and Closer.

The first episode of the third and final series of the comedy will air next Tuesday, April 12.

In series three, viewers will see that although there is hope in the air that the Troubles may finally be over, the group’s troubles are only just beginning as they get closer to adulthood.

The show stars Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn, who all return for the final instalment.