Derry Girls receives three Bafta TV nominations

Hit comedy Derry Girls has been nominated in multiple categories for the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards which will celebrate the best TV of 2022.

The series has been shortlisted for the best Scripted Comedy.

Writer Lisa Magee has also been nominated in the craft category that recognises the best comedy writers while Siobhán McSweeney has received a nod for her performance as Sister Michael.

The BAFTA Television Awards will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on Sunday May 14, three weeks after the BAFTA Television Craft Awards on April 23.

Channel 4’s strong showing also includes nods for its reboot of Friday Night Live and Taskmaster and comes after the Government’s plans to sell the broadcaster were scrapped.

The Writer: Comedy nominees are…



JACK ROOKE - Big Boys

LISA MCGEE - Derry Girls

NANCY HARRIS - The Dry

SHARON HORGAN, BARUNKA O'SHAUGHNESSY, HELEN SERAFINOWICZ, HOLLY WALSH - Motherland

BBC series This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder lead the nominations with six each.

The broadcaster was the clear leader ahead of the ceremonies with a total of 81 nominations across both TV and craft categories, while Channel 4 was second with 33, Netflix has 24 and ITV 19.

This year’s TV categories also included first-time nominations for acting heavyweights Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman, Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton.

Dark medical comedy This Is Going To Hurt, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Adam Kay, has among its nominations Ben Whishaw for leading actor and a nod for best mini-series.

Whishaw, who stars as Adam, will go up against Murphy for Peaky Blinders, Oldman for Slow Horses, Egerton for Black Bird, Chaske Spencer for The English and Martin Freeman for The Responder.

Liverpool-set thriller The Responder’s nominations also include supporting actor for Josh Finan, supporting actress for Adelayo Adedayo and drama series.

Our incredible Scripted Comedy nominees are…



AM I BEING UNREASONABLE?

BIG BOYS

DERRY GIRLS

GHOSTS

The series follows Freeman’s character Chris across six night shifts as an urgent response police officer and won plaudits for its gritty style and narrative.

Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses received five nominations each.

The Crown’s nominations include leading actress for Imelda Staunton playing the Queen and supporting actor for Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Staunton will battle it out for leading actress with Kate Winslet for I Am Ruth, Billie Piper for I Hate Suzie Too, Maxine Peake for Anne, Sarah Lancashire for Julia and Vicky McClure for Without Sin.

Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, has extended a “huge congratulations” to the nominees.

“Today a record number of entries in television and craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022,” she said.

“We are also delighted to launch a brilliant new TV awards partnership with P&O Cruises, who will not only be our partners on this extraordinary celebration of creative excellence, they will also be providing valuable support for our remit as a leading arts charity.”

ITV’s Good Morning Britain secured a nomination in the news coverage category for presenter Susanna Reid’s interview with Boris Johnson while Claudia Winkleman received an entertainment performance nomination as host of BBC One’s hit mystery show The Traitors which has also been recognised in the reality and constructed factual category alongside Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams.

The nominations also highlighted the role the TV sector played in the Queen’s state funeral with the BBC receiving nods in the live event and director: multi-camera categories for its coverage.

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme



DAISY MAY COOPER - Am I Being Unreasonable?

DIANE MORGAN - Cunk On Earth

LUCY BEAUMONT - Meet The Richardsons

NATASIA DEMETRIOU - Ellie & Natasia

SIOBHÁN MCSWEENEY - Derry Girls

TAJ ATWAL - Hullraisers

Sara Putt, deputy chair of Bafta and chair of Bafta’s Television Committee, said: “These nominations reflect some of those changes we are seeing today, and will continue to see in the future.

“The Bafta Elevate and Bafta Breakthrough talent schemes have also supported a number of first-time nominees across categories – so if you haven’t seen some of these nominated programmes, do watch them.”

Harry Potter star Radcliffe secured his first Bafta TV nomination, in the male performance in a comedy programme category, for his portrayal of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, the US singer known for his musical parodies, in the Roku biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

A special episode of The Repair Shop, which saw host Jay Blades meet the King before his accession to the trone, was tapped for a daytime award.

Notable snubs included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan and queer coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, which also aired on the streaming giant.