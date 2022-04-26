Derry Girls season 3: Episode 3 goes off track in rollercoaster Barry’s episode

The new series of Derry Girls continues to sprinkle stardust with a few familiar faces from some of television’s biggest dramas popping up in episode three.

In the latest instalment entitled Strangers on a Train, the Quinn clan and the teens embark on a day trip to ‘Protestant’ Portrush and the Big Dipper at the former Barry’s Amusements – but in true Derry Girls style, things don’t quite go to plan.

For a start, they somehow manage to leave Clare (Nicola Coughlan) behind, though how they miss her constant, excitable chatting is anyone’s guess. Coughlan’s screen time in series three of the Channel 4 show has been reduced significantly due to scheduling conflicts with Bridgerton – evident in this episode.

But it still leads to some laughs as both Clare and Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney) end up having to wait together to catch a later train; all the while being forced to listen to details of the ticket seller’s monotonous sex life as she complains to a friend on the phone. Irish actress Amy Huberman appears as Tara in the first of several high-profile cameos.

On board the train, the four other teens find themselves in a spot of bother when James (Dylan Llewellyn), lifts the wrong rucksack and discovers it contains Tayto crisps, a wad of money and a gun. They presume it belongs to a tattooed, vest-wearing hard man, played by Peaky Blinders’ star Packy Lee and come up with a ruse to return it, but not before Orla (Louisa Harland) scoffs the Salt and Vinegar crisps.

James manages to reach the overhead compartment to make the swap and retrieve his own bag. It looks like the gang has got away with the mix-up.

Elsewhere online comic Michael Fry does a turn as the ‘trolley dolly’ determined to deprive the gang of their favourite treats, but it’s Sinead Keenan as an ex-con and childhood pal of Ma Mary’s and Aunt Sarah’s who provides the ‘wow, look who it is!’ moment.

With her gold hoops and poodle perm I almost didn’t recognise the new face of ITV crime drama Unforgotten. Mary and Sarah don’t recognise this slimmed-down version of their former friend either.

“A 10-year stretch does wonders for the auld figure,” Aideen tells them. Ever-shallow Sarah wants to know if she cut our carbs while inside. Kathy Kiera Clarke is increasingly becoming a stealer of scenes – she's the queen of the quips and her comic timing is perfect.

Keenan, though better known for her dramatic roles, is a natural at comedy too, playing the part with a dark, threatening undercurrent. She informs them that time spent in jail has changed her and now she wants to be a force for good. But it’s a lie. Lee’s hard man was just watching the bag for Keenan’s character and the gun-toting jailbird is on the warpath, now that she knows someone has tee-leafed her Tayto.

There’s a nod to another much-loved Northern Irish tradition when the Big Dipper on Portrush’s seafront pop up. Unfortunately for the gang, the ride (cue giggles from Jamie-Lee O’Donnell’s Michelle) stalls halfway up - a bit like this episode, I think. There aren’t as many laugh out moments, and it feels slightly flatter than the previous two weeks, despite the starry cameos.

Here’s hoping it’s just a wee dip in form and that episode four sees the series back on track.