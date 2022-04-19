Derry Girls series 3: Episode 2 spices things up for a TV masterclass in mayhem and madness

Famous five give it everything on stage while Ma Mary gets what she really really wants with the sexy plumber

Derry Girls keeps giving the people what they want...what they really really want.

Last week it was Liam Neeson making a star appearance — and this week it was the Spice Girls — but not as you’ve seen them before.

So how do we end up with the nation’s favourite fivesome as the famous band?

In the second episode of the highly anticipated new series Ma Mary has had enough.

The Derry Girls matriarch, played by Tara Lynne O’Neill, is sick of routine and responsibility, broken boilers and squabbling weans. She’s taken to reading Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights, which only serves as a reminder that her life lacks passion. Enter the angel Gabriel, a hot plumber in a Levi’s 501 T-shirt and with a bulging tool belt to match his bulging brain. He sees Ma Mary’s Bronte book and informs her that it’s his favourite novel.

“It’s so romantic,” he whispers seductively. “All that forbidden desire, not being allowed something just makes you want it all the more.”

Granda Joe (Ian McElhinney) is quite taken with Gabriel too.

“You could’ve bagged yourself a man like that love,” he tells Mary. “I’ll never understand why you settled for thon thing,” Joe continues, comparing the plumber to his poor, put-upon son-in-law Gerry (Tommy Tiernan), who’s feeling ever so slightly threatened.

Aunt Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke) thinks Gabriel has too much going for him though.

“If you’re that hot, you should at least have the common decency to be a bit thick,” she points out.

And so the scene is set for episode two of the final series of the hit Channel 4 sitcom. Secret meetings and swapped notes lead to all sorts of misunderstandings as the teenagers — Orla, Erin, Clare, Michelle and James – gear up for the Children in Need Stars in their Eyes night at school.

The Derry Girls take to the stage as the Spice Girls

At first Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) is reluctant to take part but when she hears the winners will get the chance to perform their song on BBC Northern Ireland, she changes her mind.

“Pamela Anderson was just an ordinary girl at a football match when a roving camera stuck her on the big scene and then boom,” she announces.

“Yeah, but she looks like Pamela Anderson,” her cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) points out.

“I’m a ride, a massive ride,” an undeterred Michelle reminds him.

Given the headline-grabbing cameo appearance by Liam Neeson last week, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee will undoubtedly have felt the pressure to follow up with something spectacular in episode two. Stars in their Eyes provides fans with that moment. With the sycophantic swot Jenny Joyce (Leah O’Rourke) and best pal Aisling (Beccy Henderson) out to win the contest, it’s up to the gang to win the coveted slot.

Last week’s musical trip down memory lane ended with Wannabe by the Spice Girls, a clue perhaps of what was to come. The teens lock themselves up in Erin’s room to rehearse, but creative differences arise. Orla (Louisa Harland) threatens to go solo and Clare (Nicola Coughlan) storms out of the room. It’s then she overhears Mary and the hot plumber making illicit plans to meet and sees a note being passed between the two. Breaking her 24-hour sponsored silence, she informs Erin and the others. An affair is underway or as Michelle declares to Erin ‘Your ma’s being plumbed by the plumber’.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Saoirse-Monica Jackson

After tracking Mary down to the plumber’s house, Erin is in no doubt Gabriel is seeing to her mum’s pipes. But she won’t let the forbidden romance stand in the way of the group’s Stars in their Eyes performance. The competition also sees the fabulous, eye-rolling Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney) and Father Peter of the lovely hair (Art Campion) team up again, with the latter taking his hosting role all too seriously.

“Tonight, Matthew we’re going to be..........” and, of course, it’s the Spice Girls. Who knew that James dressed in figure-hugging black dress and sleek, dark wig was the homage to Posh that we all needed to see? With Orla impersonating Sporty Spice, Clare as Baby, Erin as Ginger and Michelle, of course, as Scary, the gang have all the moves nicely choreographed as they belt out Who Do You Think You Are? It’s pure 90s perfection and Father Peter’s loving every moment as he gets his groove on with the gang.

But there’s a huge Gabriel-shaped fly in the ointment. The plumber’s turned up at the show, thanks to an invite from Mary and when Erin sees the two in cahoots, she flounces off. Backstage, accusations are flung and Mary finally comes clean. She’s merely studying English literature with Gabriel but has been too embarrassed to tell her family of her university aspirations.

There’s a touching moment when Gerry informs her that he’ll support her; she can do whatever she wants to do. Granda Joe sees this as another opportunity to verbally attack his son-in-law. “Absolute a**ehole”, he hisses at the baffled Gerry. I love this partnership between the two men; it continues to be a highlight of the show.

Episode two ends with the gang losing out to Jenny and Aisling, whose rendition of Stay by Shakespeare’s Sister wins them their place on TV. Ma Mary doesn’t find her Heathcliff, but she wanted spice in her life and she gets it — just not in the way she’d been hoping for.