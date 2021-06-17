Derry Girls’ Siobhan McSweeney to star in upcoming Northern Ireland exploration show

The County Cork actress fell in love with the country after filming Derry Girls

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney will take part in a new More 4 series exploring Northern Ireland after falling in love with the country during her time on the hit comedy show.

‘Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhan McSweeney’ was launched by Channel 4 on Thursday, but an airing date is yet to be announced.

Siobhan, who is from Co Cork, rose to fame as she portrayed Sister Michael in Lisa McGee’s award-winning Derry Girls sitcom.

She had never set foot in Northern Ireland until filming for the show began.

Siobhan now wants to explore more of the lakes, mountains, coastline and forests in her latest show from Belfast-baed Waddell Media.

Over four episodes Siobhan will visit places such as Strangford Lough, the Mourne Mountains, the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Sperrins, and the rugged Causeway Coast as she learns more about these rural landscapes, historic homes and the fascinating people who live and work there.

“If the last year has taught me anything it’s that life’s too short to sit indoors,” she said.

“As a keen walker, I’ll be lacing up my walking boots to spend some much-needed time hiking, kayaking and wild camping in this wonderful corner of the world.”

Commissioned by Channel 4 commissioning editor, Deborah Dunnett, Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhan McSweeney is exec produced by Jannine Waddell, series produced and directed by Ewen Thomson and produced by Sarah Reddin.

Jannine Waddell, managing director of Waddell Media, said: “Viewers are in for a real treat as Siobhan immerses herself well and truly into Northern Ireland’s great outdoors.

“She’s not afraid to try her hand at some weird and wacky activities as she travels across Ulster on her electric bike, giving us a unique insight into the people she meets on her journey as well as taking in the stunning scenery on offer.”

Waddell Media is an award-winning producer of lifestyle formats, high quality documentaries and specialist factual programmes for the UK, Irish and international markets with its headquarters in Holywood, Co Down.