Derry Girls star joins ITV’s The Bay as fifth series begins filming

Derry Girls star Tara Lynne O’Neill has joined ITV’s The Bay as filming begins on the fifth series of the crime drama.

Famous for her role as Mary Quinn in the award-winning Channel 4 comedy series, Tara will star in the series as Sinead, the new partner of DI Tony Manning (Daniel Ryan).

She will be joined by other new additions to the cast including Leanne Best (Cold Feet), Neil Maskell (Hijack, Kill List), David Troughton (A Very Peculiar Place, New Tricks), Stephen Wight (Screw, I May Destroy You) and Ceallach Spellman (Better, White Lines).

The Bay, which began airing on ITV in 2019 and is written by award-winning Armagh writer and playwright Daragh Carville, follows Marsha Thomason as Morecambe Murder investigation unit’s family liaison officer, DS Jenn Townsend as she handles the aftermaths of crimes around the seaside location.

The fifth series begins a new mystery when after 23-year-old university student, Hannah, is found dead on the edge of the docks, Morecambe’s MIU team has another case to solve.

"With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deeper into the case, they uncover hidden friendships and secret liaisons as the anger rises in the student community,” reads the official plot description.

“As intensity increases, and the team peel back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it, Jenn must reconcile her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss and build bridges with her family.”

Speaking about the new series, Catherine Oldfield who is the creative director of Tall Story Pictures and executive producer of The Bay said: “We are thrilled to be coming back to our beloved Morecambe for another series.

"Daragh has written yet another captivating and emotional series which we know will enthral The Bay fans. We are so excited to start filming with Marsha, Dan and the team.”

Last year the series picked up a number of award nominations including three TV Choice Awards for best actor and actress, as well as best drama series.

Series 5 of The Bay will air on ITV and stream on ITVX. The previous series are currently streaming.