Derry Girls star Kathy Kiera Clarke: ‘The script is so clever... it’s the work of a wee genius’

She’s known to many as Aunt Sarah, but Kathy Kiera Clarke has enjoyed a varied career, including the recently released film A Bend in the River

Series favourite: Kathy Kiera as much-loved Aunt Sarah in Derry Girls. Credit: Peter Marley

Maureen Coleman Fri 3 Dec 2021 at 07:56