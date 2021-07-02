Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan joins the stars... and the Star Wars actors

The force will be with Nicola Coughlan on Sunday as the Derry Girl is up for an IFTA in the presence of two Jedis.

Mark Hamill and Liam Neeson will be among the guests at this weekend’s Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) ceremony.

Olivia Colman and Colin Farrell will also join nominees as a guest presenter as Gráinne Seoige will host the virtual 2021 awards night.

Star Wars icon Hamill will present the Screen Ireland IFTA Rising Star Award, a category that Coughlan could win.

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman will give the Best Actor in a Lead Role Film Award and Avengers’ Josh Brolin will be announcing the winner of the Best Film Award.

Ballymena native Neeson and Pierce Brosnan, who presented IFTA Awards last year, will join in on the celebrations with some special contributions for the audience watching online.

Enniskillen’s Adrian Dunbar was given the nod for lead drama actor for playing Ted Hastings in Line of Duty.

Other nominees include Paul Mescal, Sharon Horgan, Gabriel Byrne, Colm Meaney, Dervla Kirwan, Ciarán Hinds, Brendan Gleeson, Nora-Jane Noone, Andrew Scott, Niamh Algar, Aisling Franciosi, Fiona Shaw, Sarah Greene, Seana Kerslake, Jessie Buckley, and Eve Hewson.

This year's virtual award show will be broadcast this Sunday, July 4 at 10pm on Virgin Media One.

Irish screenwriter Jim Sheridan, music icon Bob Geldof and comedian Deirdre O’Kane will all also guest present at the 2021 awards.

IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty said: “We’re delighted to bring together such an illustrious group of Irish and international screen talent to celebrate the ongoing growth and success of our industry in Ireland”.