Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan named in Vogue’s ‘Best Dressed Women’ list

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has been named as one of Vogue magazine’s 12 best dressed women of 2021, an honour she described as “insane”.

The list celebrates some of the most memorable fashion moments of the year from some of the world’s most stylish stars.

In her listing, the magazine showed off some of the Galway-born actor’s best looks from the catwalk this year, proclaiming that she “stole our hearts”.

The 34-year-old had an eventful year on screen starring as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix hit Bridgerton, which is set for another season next year.

Some of Coughlan’s most fashionable looks were highlighted by Vogue, including her stunning Balenciaga dress at the London premiere of House of Gucci and an eye-catching red Valentino at the TV BAFTAs.

She was in some fairly illustrious company on the list, joined by the likes of Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Angelina Jolie and Kate Moss.

Vogue said: “Nicola Coughlan stole our hearts somewhere between Bridgerton season one and her British Vogue In The Bag video, during which she delivered the inimitable line: ‘You’ve got to walk into the club purse first.’

“The always-cheerful star has carved out herself a niche in whimsical dresses from London’s finest, from Simone Rocha to Molly Goddard (and yes she will wear a cardi with her tumbling tulle, thank you very much).”

Reacting to the accolade, Coughlan said it was an “insane honour”.

“As if @voguemagazine’s Best Dressed Women of 2021 are Lady Gaga, Zendaya, and a woman who wore pyjama bottoms to work yesterday (me),” she wrote on Instagram.

“This is an insane honour and something I owe completely to @aimeecroysdill; my legendary stylist and epically cool pal.”

A release date for Derry Girls season 3, in which Coughlan plays Clare Devlin, has yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to air on Channel 4 in 2022.