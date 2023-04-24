Derry Girls star on landing ‘dream gig’ and finding love in London

Louisa Harland (30), who played Orla McCool in the Channel 4 classic, has landed her ‘dream gig’ on the London stage in Brian Friel classic Dancing at Lughnasa

Louisa Harland, who plays Agnes Mundy in the National Theatre's production of 'Dancing at Lughnasa'.© Dave Benett/Getty Images

Julie Ann Trainor

She became a household name playing kooky Orla McCool in comedy sitcom Derry Girls. Yet, Louisa Harland’s latest role sees her swap television for theatre, in Brian Friel’s Dancing at Lughnasa, where she portrays Agnes Mundy – one of five unmarried sisters living in rural Co Donegal in 1936.