Derry Girls star Saoirse Monica Jackson in new role as ambassador for Children in Crossfire charity

Derry Girls actress Saoirse Monica Jackson has taken on a new role as schools ambassador for peace and reconciliation charity Children in Crossfire.

The Derry-born star (27), who plays Erin Quinn in the popular Channel 4 series, will be engaging with young people across Ireland and internationally to promote the charity’s work and said she wants to make a real impact on the lives of young people through her work with the organisation.

She said she had been aware of Children in Crossfire’s work since her own childhood.

“It was always inspiring to follow the positive impact a charity based in my hometown was making for so many vulnerable children,” she said.

“Whether it is through their healthcare or education projects, we can all be proud of Children in Crossfire’s work giving children the start in life every child deserves.

“It is especially encouraging to see the partnership approach that focuses on empowering communities; that’s what can really deliver change in the long term,” she said.

Children in Crossfire was established in 1996 by Derry man, Richard Moore who was blinded as a 10-year-old child when he was struck by a rubber bullet in 1972. Its aim is to eradicate poverty and help children in war zones throughout the world with a particular emphasis on Africa.

“As well as offering celebrity profile in this role, it is clear to me she will also bring great compassion and a strong commitment to giving vulnerable children their best start in life,” Mr Moore said.

He added that Ms Jackson would help Children in Crossfire with a new generation to ensure it continued to make a “positive difference” in the coming year.

Derry Girls, set in the early 1990s, has been praised for its handling of the Troubles.

Having already enjoyed two highly successful seasons, the story is set to continue with a third series which is expected to take place around the Good Friday Agreement.

Writer Lisa McGee has been giving little away, but did say: “They’re going to be forced to grow up a bit in this series but they’re still eejits, they still get into a lot of trouble, and embarrass themselves and do all those things you’d expect the Derry Girls to do, but they do have to face some big things this time.

“It’s still funny. The most important thing is that it brings joy to people. I want to make people really, really laugh.”

The new series will also highlight the effect that the peace plan has on Northern Ireland and society as a whole.

“We realise that people want this peace long term, they want to make this work. You were constantly worried about it – you didn’t believe it would last,” she added.

“Aunt Sarah has this mad idea that there are going to be loads of new criminals out there, now there’s no IRA – ‘Well, we knew what we were dealing with then’ – people had these ridiculous conversations about what to expect, when that was all we’d known.”

No date has yet been announced when Derry Girls will return to Channel 4.