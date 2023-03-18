Derry Girls star Tara Lynne O’Neill on Ma Mary’s university dream

Tara Lynne O’Neill believes that her Derry Girls’ character Ma Mary got the degree she so keenly wanted. In the third season she attends a night class, but hadn’t told her family because she thought the idea of returning to education was unrealistic.

“Lisa [McGee] had written it; that was her [Ma Mary’s] dream, to go and study. I just love the idea of Erin going to university and on campus is her mother and what would she do,” says Tara Lynne.

“It’s also that inspiration that you can change your life at any time. You can change your career at any time.

“That whole idea of just being ‘just a housewife’ has long gone thank goodness.

“When I talked to Lisa, it was about Mary putting herself back out there. And I think that can resonate with everyone.”

The episode highlighted the need to say what we want.

“Mary kept it secret and secrets led to assumptions being made. But once she put it out there, she realised people supported her, that Gerry and her dad supported her.”

She calls her Derry Girls role “a real gift”, describing on-screen daughter Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) as a “superstar”.

“She’s young, she’s ambitious, she’s super talented, she’s super funny. If you’re going to play somebody’s mum, she’s the one to be. But also baby Anna. They say never work with children or animals, and we had the dead rabbit, we had Toto the dog and we had baby Anna,” says Tara Lynne.

“Baby Anna was, over the two seasons, two different sets of twins. I fell in love with them. They’re just gorgeous children.

“The older baby Annas kept myself and Ian [McElhinney, Granda Joe] entertained every day. They’re such quiet, polite, gorgeous little girls and we were trying to bring the mischief out of them.”

Tara Lynne credits writer Lisa for the “rhythm” of each script and says she got to put her spin on the now iconic character through hair and costume.

“I was working with Cathy Prior, the costume designer, as to how many bad jumpers we could get into an episode. I got to bring in photographs of my mum into hair and make-up and do that awful [hair] style that, thank goodness, we’ve moved on from.

“As soon as I got the job, we met and Cathy pulled out a jumper and I knew straightaway, I could see who Ma Mary was. The last season, she got me a jumper made and it had big bowls and wooden spoons on it. It was ghastly but it was brilliant,” she laughs.

The author of Rough Girls had started writing the play before Derry Girls came about, saying: “All the parts I was being put up for was somebody’s mum and I was in my 40s at the time, and I was thinking, I don’t want to play a mum for the rest of my life, I want to play a character that entertains rather than stands by and watches it. I thought the only way I was going to find those parts was if I wrote it myself.”

Along came the show, but it was clear that Ma Mary was not “just an add-on” to the Quinn family.

“A lot of times a woman in her late 40s with a family suddenly becomes an accessory to the story. Lisa did a great service to women in their 40s, and actors in their 40s, that you are not just an accessory in a story, you can be the story,” says Tara Lynne.

“Even in the flashback episode, it’s important to realise for kids and grandkids that your granny and mummy did live their lives, that they have a history and a story.”