Derry Girls take over the city centre as final series shoot continues

Louise Harland who plays Orla in Channel 4’s hit TV series Derry Girls outside the Guildhall as filming for the latest series begins in the city

Stars of Derry Girls were spotted in the city centre yesterday as filming continues for the third and final series of the hit show.

Fans gathered at Guildhall Square to see if they could catch a glimpse of the cast and get a hint of the storyline for the final season.

Previously, the Guildhall was the setting for ‘The President’ season finale which centred around the historic visit by US President Bill Clinton during the fledgling Peace Process back in 1995.

On that occasion the cast could be seen wearing star and stripes and waving American flags.

In photos from yesterday, Lousia Harland who plays Orla McCool was filmed on the steps on the Guildhall sporting what appeared to be a suitably ‘90s Walkman cassette player...not much of a giveaway this time.

Louisa Harldan, who plays Orla McCool.

A pub owner in the town also said Magazine Street in the city centre will be closed on Tuesday and Friday for filming in and around the City Walls.

Lisa McGee’s acutely observed and hilariously funny sitcom, set against the backdrop of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, has instilled pride in her native city.

The third season was confirmed in April 2019, but filming was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A release date for Derry Girls season 3 has yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to air on Channel 4 in 2022.

Filming for series 3 kicked off in October, with the show's writer Lisa McGee sharing a clapperboard at the start of filming on October 4.

Nicola Coughlan took to Instagram on November 1 to share a behind-the-scenes snap saying: “Guess who’s back in the house? #ReturnOfTheWeeLesbian.”

In a post on Friday the award-winning writer appeared to indicate they’ve all been working hard in recent weeks.

In response to reports of filming activity in the City, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke, said: "Derry Girls has become synonymous with the City and brought our story to audiences across the world.

"It has shone a spotlight on the warmth and humour that sets the people here apart, and I am delighted to hear reports that the cast and crew are now filming the much anticipated third instalment of the show.”

He added: "Like everyone else here I can't wait to see what antics they get up to this time round and I know this series will generate just as much positive profile for the City and District as the previous two.

"Screen Tourism is a key element of our tourism activity so it's great to see this interest continue to grow in our beautiful City. I want to wish Lisa McGee and all involved the very best with the new series."​​​