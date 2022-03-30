Derry Girls: Third and final series release date revealed

The highly anticipated third and final series of hit comedy Derry girls will air in less than a fortnight.

Fans worldwide will be pleased to know that Clare, Erin, Orla, Michelle and the wee English fella (James), along with their hilarious family and friends will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday, April 12.

The new season is expected to have six episodes, which will follow the gang as they edge closer to adulthood.

The trailer for the last season debuted on St Patrick’s Day, and gave viewers a taster of what’s to come from the main cast, starring Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn.

While series one saw the group traverse their teenage years against the backdrop of The Troubles, series two saw them navigate their parents, parties, love interests and school amid a precarious peace process.

In series three, viewers will see that although there is hope in the air that the Troubles may finally be over, their troubles are only just beginning as the group get closer to adulthood.

In the ad clip, Bridgerton star Coughlan, who plays Clare, tells the gang: “If you fail your GCSEs the school won’t take you back.”

Galway native Coughlan also recently revealed that due to scheduling issues with her other top acting job in the Netflix hit Bridgerton, we won’t be seeing as much from her/Clare in season three.

Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, and Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe also feature in the teaser for the eagerly anticipated show.

The family-centred comedy further features Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma Mary and Kathy Clarke as Aunt Sarah eyeballing their new plumber in the trailer.

O’Neill says: “If you’re going to be that hot, you should at least have the common decency to be a bit thick.”

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has previously said the upcoming series of the dark comedy will be the last.

The second series of the Channel 4 show was filmed in 2018, but the third instalment was delayed because of coronavirus.