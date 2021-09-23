Derry Girls to end after third series, Lisa McGee confirms

Hit comedy Derry Girls is to end after its upcoming third series, show creator Lisa McGee confirmed on social media.

The Channel 4 sitcom is due to resume filming for the upcoming series, although there is no date for when the show is set to air.

Filming on the series was supposed to begin in June last year before the pandemic delayed production.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday morning, the Derry-born writer left fans heartbroken by confirming the upcoming series is due to be the last.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase,” she wrote.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved. I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us.”

While the writer gave the disappointing news the show is to finish, she did leave the door open for a potential return for the much-loved cast of characters in the future.

"Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure,” she added.

The series stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn as five teenagers who attend school in Derry during the 1990s.

The show has been met with critical acclaim since it debuted back in 2018, with the show becoming one of the most watched series on UK television.

It has also garnered a string of accolades, including a Royal Television Society Award back in 2019 for Best Scripted Comedy, alongside two BAFTA nominations.

Fans took to social media following the news to thank those involved in the show.

Jenna Guillaume wrote: “I’m so glad you’re bringing the show to an ending in the way you want. I’ve rewatched the first two seasons so many times already and can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Roisin Ingle said: “Thank you for all the emotion, joy, truth and madness.”

Caroline Goldsmith added: “Thank you for producing such sublime comedy. It has been a particular tonic these last few months to rewatch the first two series. It will be sad to say goodbye but cannot wait for series three.”