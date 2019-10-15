Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee shares intimate photo of caesarean birth of baby boy

It was Derry Boy joy for the writer behind the hit Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls.

Lisa McGee shared an intimate picture of her baby boy just moments after he was born.

She told fans that she had thought “long and hard” before posting the image of the immediate aftermath of the birth as it was “so personal”.

She also thanked the staff at St George’s Hospital in London for their help.

“Welcome darling boy!!” tweeted Nicola Coughlan, who plays Claire in her acclaimed comedy congratulated McGee.

Siobhan McSweeney, who plays no-nonsense nun Sister Michael in the programme said the picture was "beautiful and strong and vulnerable like the NHS".

"Thank you for sharing. Welcome to the new member of our gang," she wrote.

BBC Sports presenter Gabby Logan also congratulated McGee on her new arrival.

"Beautiful miracle every time and just look at the face of the Dr/nurse holding him," she wrote.

"Oh wow! What a moment, congrats again," Derry author Claire Allan said.

McGee is married to actor Tobias Beer, with whom she already has a three-year-old son.

She did not reveal the newborn’s name.

Derry Girls was a runaway success when it was first broadcast in February 2018.

The first series of Derry Girls was watched by an average of 2.5 million viewers, making it Channel 4’s biggest comedy launch since 2004. It is also the biggest ever comedy launch series on its on-demand service All 4.

It’s based on the lives of a group of teenagers in a pre-ceasefire Derry.