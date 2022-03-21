Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee thrilled at Simpsons’ nod to hit show

The Simpsons pay tribute to hit series Derry Girls in their latest episode.

The Derry Girls have been given a shout out in a new episode of The Simpsons.

In the latest episode of the American cartoon sitcom, Homer takes the family's dog Santa's Little Helper to an ice-cream parlour in Springfield called 'Dairy Girls Ice Cream’.

The shop front is a reference to Lisa McGee's Derry Girls — confirmed by The Simpsons Executive Producer Matt Selman on Twitter on Sunday.

Responding to the cult reference McGee tweeted “I. Am. Dead” before Selman replied, “It's the least we could do!”

Last Thursday, on St Patrick's Day, Channel 4 released the official trailer for the third and final series of the show.

While series one saw the group traverse their teenage years against the backdrop of The Troubles, series two saw them navigate their parents, parties, love interests and school amid a precarious peace process.

In series three, viewers will see that although there is hope in the air that the Troubles may finally be over, their troubles are only just beginning as the group get closer to adulthood.

In the clip, Bridgerton star Coughlan, who plays Clare, tells the gang: “If you fail your GCSEs the school won’t take you back.”

It has not yet been confirmed when the show will air.