Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee: 'Would I be interested in writing a movie on John Hume? Yes, I would'

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee talks to Shilpa Ganatra about her surprise at the success of the comedy, why she dedicated her new book to the late SDLP leader and working with her husband

There was a time not so long ago that marvelling at television personalities meant marvelling at the actors - behind-the-scenes was called that for a reason. But now that our interest in telly has grown, rather than replicate cinema's path of making directors famous, fans are looking instead to the people who really give TV shows their voice: the writers. The Jack Thornes, the Russell T Davieses and Stuart Carolans of the world. And the Lisa McGees.