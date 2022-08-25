Derry Glee actor Damian McGinty reveals stereotypes of Irish character in the show made it ‘really hard’ to play

A former Derry star of the hit US musical-comedy series Glee has revealed his character’s Irish stereotypes in the show made it “really hard” to play his character.

Northern Irish actor Damian McGinty – who played Rory Flanagan in the series – was speaking ten years after having won The Glee Project in order to get a part on the show.

He played an Irish exchange student who joined the fictional William McKinley High School in the award-winning comedy-drama.

Despite the Glee Project only guaranteeing him seven episodes, he went on to play the character for a full three seasons and also appeared in several episodes of the fourth season.

Speaking to Insider, McGinty said Flanagan’s mannerisms in the series were “unnatural” to what he was used to and said the writers of the show tapped into the “obvious hook” of his background.

"What made it really, really hard is doing something that was so unbelievably untrue to what I would do in normal life — like 'top of the morning' and all these unbelievably large stereotypes are very unnatural for me," he said.

"There were a couple of choices for the character that just made it feel really unnatural for me to deliver.

"Towards the end of season three, I wasn't getting utilized anywhere near where I wanted to be.

"I was just like: 'I don't care what you pay me. I love singing and performing. I'm not gonna sit in a choir room. You can pay me ridiculous amounts of money — I don't wanna do that.'

“There were characters on the show that signed up for that and that's completely fine — to each their own.

"But I promise you if you asked those people: 'Did you enjoy that?'

“If they're being totally transparent, I would bet they would say: 'Probably not.'"

Joining the show at just 19-years-old having never acted before, the 29-year-old has been involved in music since he was a teenager and starred as a singer in the Irish band Celtic Thunder.

He has also recorded several singles and has two albums to his name.

"Quite honestly, I was part of 25 episodes of one of the biggest TV shows that there has ever been, and within those 25 episodes, I got to do a lot of amazing things," he added.

"I really, really enjoyed myself and consider myself very lucky to have been a small part of the history of that big beast."