Derry singer Brooke Scullion secures semi-final spot in Dancing With The Stars

Co Derry performer Brooke Scullion is through to RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars semi-finals next week, after beating Irish drag queen Panti Bliss in tonight’s bottom-two dance-off.

Brooke and her professional dance partner Robert Rowiński bagged the last place in the competition’s semi-final line-up, and will join fellow Derry star Damian McGinty in next Sunday’s show.

To stay in the competition, the Bellaghy singer and Robert danced the Tango again as Panti and Denys performed the American Smooth.

All judges chose to save Eurovision starlet Brooke, with eliminated Panti stating after that the 23-year-old is "like a niece to me" and "my best friend here", adding: "I love her with all my heart."

Along with the individual dances this week – the celebrities also took part in team dances with returning series champs Jake Carter and Lottie Ryan acting as team captains.

Jake’s team, with Brooke, Panti and Damian, scored 27 for their team, but Lottie Ryan’s team of influencer Suzanne Jackson, comedian Kevin McGahern and TV presenter Carl Mullan, came out on top with a score of 28.

Brooke and Robert scored 28 from the judges for their ‘fiery tango’ on Sunday, but ended up in the bottom two due to a combined low turnout from the public vote.

They are currently sitting third on the show’s leader board.

Glee actor Damian McGinty danced an elegant Foxtrot to Don’t Let The Lights Go Out by Panic! At The Disco, and alongside his pro partner Kylee, received a score of 25 from the judges.