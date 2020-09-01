Derry YouTuber Adam Beales joins Blue Peter presenting line-up

Northern Irish YouTuber Adam Beales who is the latest presenter to join the Blue Peter team (BBC)

Funny, incredibly warm, brilliant with kids and a little bit mischievous... That’s the sort of person Blue Peter bosses were looking for as their new presenter – and in Londonderry man Adam Beales they’ve found someone who ticks all those boxes.

Twenty-year-old Adam is the 40th presenter of the legendary long-running BBC children’s programme, and the first with a Northern Irish accent since Zoe Salmon joined the show 16 years ago.

The St Columb’s College past pupil is already well known to millions of subscribers via his popular YouTube channel, which features pranks, challenges and DIY crafts.

And the former head boy, who left school with 11 A* GCSE grades, is hoping to bring his special brand of humour to a mainstream audience on CBBC.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of his debut on Thursday, September 3, Adam said he’s delighted to be the new kid on the block when it comes to working on the world’s longest-running children's TV series.

“It's kind of weird that the show I once watched when I was younger, is now the show I will be presenting,” he said.

“I’m super excited to become Blue Peter presenter number 40. I am also humbled and ecstatic to be part of such a legendary production.

“I can't wait to get stuck in, even with the challenges they throw at me, though I am hoping none of them involve cheese – I hate cheese!”

Adam is already familiar with the CBBC audience as he is a regular face on The Dog Ate My Homework, the children’s panel show.

He was considering third level education before his YouTube channel took off, which now has nearly 3 million subscribers and often features his mum and dad and younger brother, 11-year-old Callum.

Best known for posting pranks, challenges, DIY crafts and life hacks, Adam should slot right in with the iconic ‘here’s one I made earlier’ creations on the show as well as the formidable challenges the presenters have to undertake.

Adam has big shoes to fill, as he follows in the footsteps of fellow Northern Ireland presenters, the late Caron Keating and, more recently, Zoe Salmon, presenter number 30.

His first challenge may not involve cheese but, in the tradition of the programme’s most famous presenter John Noakes, he will be winched down a cliff face to complete a training exercise with the Buxton Mountain Rescue team... he’ll subsequently share the results of his challenge live in the studio in the coming weeks.

Blue Peter editor Ellen said the Northern Irish man “really impressed during his auditions”.

“He’s a natural in front of the camera but he’s also very funny, incredibly warm, brilliant with kids and also perhaps a little bit mischievous which the Blue Peter audience will absolutely love,” she said.

Head of BBC Children’s In House Productions, Helen Bullough, said they can’t wait for “presenter number 40 to join us and get stuck in!”

“Throughout lockdown Blue Peter fans have been telling us how much they’ve enjoyed and appreciated the show’s unstinting commitment to engaging, inspiring and entertaining them,” she said.

“Adam is playful, thoughtful and already popular with our audience, who I’m sure will give him the biggest ever Blue Peter welcome.”

Adam will co-host alongside Lindsey Russell, Richie Driss, Mwaka Mudenda and Henry the dog, in his first show this Thursday on CBBC and BBC iPlayer at 5.30pm.

Blue Peter is live on CBBC every Thursday at 5.30pm and is available on BBC iPlayer.