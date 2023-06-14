Derry’s Hollywood star Roma Downey says dad’s comforting ‘moon message’ inspiration for latest book

Derry-born actress and producer Roma Downey has said the moon and family connections are the inspiration behind her newest children’s book due for release in the autumn.

The Touched By An Angel actress, who also has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said her book is based on an op-ed she wrote for the Fox News website four years ago, recalling the time when she was leaving home to head to the USA.

"I shared a story that occurred in my own life about my father when I was leaving Ireland for college in England,” she explained.

"He'd taken me outside to show me the moon explained that it really is a source of comfort.

"[He told me] wherever I went in the world, the moon would be the same moon shining down. And that wherever I might be, though separated from him, he would leave a message of love for me in the moon.

"So I had an opportunity to write about that — and I got so many beautiful responses to it.

"People were uplifted by it. People were encouraged by it. And I shared this same message of the moon.

"When I was raising my own children, particularly my daughter, as I was traveling off for work. I would reach out to her and say, 'I've left you a message in the moon.'

"When we're apart, we still use the moon as the connector. It's just been a lovely comfort to us."

The 63-year-old is already a best-selling author after writing Box of Butterflies, which shares the lessons she has learned from grief in her own life.

She added: "I think so many young children have separation anxiety today. A mom or a dad is going away — and this is just a simple way to serve as a reminder of connection.

"And I've written this book really to honor my father's memory. This story is inspired by the way he shared the moon as a connector for me.

"I'm a bit sentimental, you know. My mom and dad are a long time gone, but their memory lives on. And I'm really so pleased with how this book turned out.”

Ms Downey was renowned for her award-winning role in CBS series Touched by an Angel and epic biblical productions with husband Mark Burnett.