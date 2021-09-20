Detective work: Line of Duty star gives biggest hint yet new series is on horizon

The actor who played the part of the elusive 4th Man in the BBC’s TV blockbuster Line of Duty has given the biggest clue yet that the show is set to return for a seventh series.

Nigel Boyle who was unmasked as the rogue police officer that Adrian Dunbar’s AC 12 unit had been hunting said in a weekend television show that talks were being held about a new season.

Until now the show’s creator Jed Mercurio and cast have only given teasing hints about the future of Line of Duty without giving anything definite away.

Nigel who played Detective Supt Ian Buckells was on Sky Sport’s Soccer AM programme to talk about his love of Aston Villa.

But he was also grilled about Line of Duty and the possibility of a seventh season of the programme that attracted an audience of 13 million for the conclusion of the sixth series in May.

At first Nigel insisted he didn’t know if a new season was on the cards. But under further questioning from presenter John Fendley he later admitted: “I know they’re talking about it. But it has to be the right deal for all parties concerned.”

At the National Television Awards earlier this month Adrian Dunbar ended a speech via video link by saying: “Who knows, we might be back.”

Jed Mercurio said the show isn’t set for a return “any time soon” and that he doesn’t have a plan in place for any future episodes.

But fans of Line of Duty have said that Mercurio has given similarly evasive answers in the past before new series were filmed.

On Soccer AM Nigel said he only found out that he was the 4th Man, previously referred to by the codename ‘H’, a few weeks before filming.

Nigel who said that he loved being part of Line of Duty which he described as one of the highlights of his career revealed that he was told he was the 4th Man after getting a text message. He said that after filming the first two episodes of series six in Belfast in March last year the entire show was locked down by the coronavirus crisis

“We didn’t resume filming until the last day of August,” he added. “And a week before that Jed sent me a text, asking me if I was free for a call later that day.”

Nigel said he had no idea what Mercurio wanted to talk to him about but he later told him he was the 4th Man. He had to sign a series of disclaimers that he wouldn’t share the news with anyone.

Nigel said the recording of the famous interrogation scenes that are part and parcel of Line of Duty often took an entire day from 8am to 6pm.

“We rehearse it the night before after shooting – when everyone just wants to go home — to find out if there are any problems. “