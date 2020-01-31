Dev Patel: I just wanted The Personal History Of David Copperfield to project humanity

Dev Patel leads a diverse cast in The Personal History Of David Copperfield, based on Dickens' classic. He talks with Laura Harding about starting a revolution in British period dramas

Dev Patel was not that keen on Charles Dickens when he was growing up in London. The author's novels seemed dull, dark and miserable to the young schoolboy as he stared out of the classroom window.

"I think we probably started with Oliver Twist or something like that, and it was grim," he says sheepishly.

"I know it's blasphemous even saying it, but there were these grey, bleak worlds of suffering, and I was just a child. You just end up gazing outside the window to the rain."

It's perhaps unexpected, then, that the Slumdog Millionaire star has ended up playing one of the author's best loved characters in the new film The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Directed by The Thick of It and Veep creator Armando Iannucci, this telling of the Dickens classic is raucous, energetic and thoroughly modern in its use of colour-blind casting - the practice of casting without considering the actors' ethnicity.

"The great thing about this is no one really dwells on the comedy of Dickens, but he's hilarious," 29-year-old Patel says.

"There is such a rich group of faces and larger than life characters that populate all of his stories, but people go for those very still, rigid period adaptations.

"Here, Armando is saying, 'We are going to break this spell and play with the form and have a laugh'. It has a real buoyancy to it and it's based on Dickens himself. There is actually a real hopefulness."

Patel, who was born in London to Gujarati Indian parents, heads up an all-star cast that includes Peter Capaldi, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Rosalind Eleazar, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Benedict Wong and Gwendoline Christie.

It's not necessarily a group of actors you would normally see in a British period drama. This revolutionary approach has seen the film nominated for the first Bafta award for casting.

"Hopefully people watch the film and go, 'Wow all of those guys had the right energies for those characters and those roles'," Patel says.

"I am just so grateful to Armando for having the b***s to do it. He is ground-breaking.

"There are so many actors that I want to have a shot like I had. I want everyone to have a go at being able to be in any world they want - up in space, back in time, in the Victorian era, whatever.

"We are actors. We want to play, not be confined. It's all about exploring and finding the best guy or girl for the job. That is how it should be."

For Iannucci, the idea stemmed from one place.

"I could only think of Dev to play David Copperfield," he admits. "He was always my David Copperfield. I didn't have a plan B and I didn't have a shortlist. I have always admired his naturalism and his sense of comedy, but also the strength that he showed in Lion (for which Patel was nominated for an Oscar). As soon as I saw that film, I kind of pointed and went, 'That's David Copperfield'. So, when I went to meet up with him, I was so glad he said yes because I really didn't have a plan B."

Patel with co-star Gwendoline Christie

Patel was totally stunned by Iannucci's pitch, thinking this was the kind of part he might never get a chance to play.

"I was super-overwhelmed because I'm a massive fan of his work, so to even be on his radar was cool," he says.

"Then he was like, 'I know you can be funny and you have a lot of heart. I watched Lion and you really showed some strength in that. I need someone in David that can be super-vulnerable and make a fool of himself and then find a strength by the end'.

"I was really touched by that actually.

"Also, there is a lot of goofiness and awkwardness there. That came easy."

Iannucci hopes the diverse nature of the cast will make the film more accessible and relatable, particularly to audiences who have felt alienated by period dramas in the past.

"I wanted the audience to connect with it and feel that directness, that contemporary sense of the issues," he says.

He also hopes it is the start of more race-blind casting in Hollywood, where diversity continues to be a hot topic.

"If it makes directors, casting directors and producers think beyond the literalness of the story, then I think that would be great," Iannucci says.

"I just saw it as, 'Why can't I choose from 100% of the acting community available? Why must there be some strange limitation on it?'.

"It's so usual in theatre. We are so aware that what we are watching is not a documentary. It's a story, it's entertainment.

"The very fact that you cut within a film shows you that there is an element of that.

"It's not actually happening - I'm not trying to say this is what 1840s London literally looked like. This is my entertainment and our entertainment for the public."

Making it just that - entertaining - was always Iannucci's primary objective.

"For the people in the story, they are in their modern times, so it shouldn't feel dusty and cobwebby," he says.

"London at the time, in 1840, was the heart of the industrial revolution. It should feel exciting and colourful, it should feel like Manhattan in the 1920s, full of possibility.

"I remember saying to the cast as we started that something happens to people when they put bonnets on and shawls. Their voice goes up like, 'Oh sir!'. I said to just speak normally, act normally, act like it's the present.

"When I re-read the novel about 10 years ago, it felt so modern and experimental and playful and funny.

"I felt I wanted to make this as a funny film, to try and project the vibrancy and humanity and not feel so bound by the conventions of how a period drama is meant to be done."