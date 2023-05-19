Documentary makers look at what ‘privilege’ means in NI: ‘Some people end up further back than they expect’

Documentary makers brought volunteers from across Northern Ireland together to ask questions around privilege.

A shot of Privilege Walk

Julie Diamond

Privilege Walk’s documentary makers hope to open up questions such as what is privilege? Is privilege a positive or negative phenomenon? How can we recognise our privileges and use them to benefit our own lives and others within our communities? Ultimately, how can exploring privilege help build a more cohesive society?