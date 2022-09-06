Dodging bombs and bullets: Life as a Belfast Telegraph paperboy during the Troubles

Derry man talks about experience for documentary

Seamus Breslin who was one of the Newspaper Boys who sold the Belfast Telegraph’s Derry Edition in Ferryquay Street

Dodging explosions, selling papers to rioters and RUC men alike, and making a bombed out city their adventure playground — it was all in a day’s work for Londonderry’s ‘Tele Boys’.

Now one of the famous paperboys has reflected on “exciting” times when he sold the Belfast Telegraph on the streets of Derry along with his brothers in the 1970s.

Local historian Seamus Breslin has made a short film with documentarian Gavin Patton where he relives his time selling the paper at the height of the Troubles.

Mr Breslin’s family were known locally as the ‘Tele Boys’ with six out of seven sons doing the job. They started at the age of eight or nine.

The O’Hagan, McLaughlin and Rush families would have also sold papers at the time. Bombed out and old derelict buildings, like the old City Hotel, were their ‘playground’.

In the early 1970s the old Telegraph building was set on fire so they moved to a temporary building on Linenhall Street.

Seamus and his five brothers would “get up to devilment”, as young boys do, while waiting on a load of newspapers to arrive from Belfast.

“The quicker you got them, the better, because the first person to hit the streets could get selling straight away,” he explained.

“There was a hierarchy where the older boys got their papers first so you just had to learn your way.

“We got a couple of dozen, stuck them in under the arm — rail, hail or snow — it was the crazy world of the 1970s, bombings and shootings.

“We got up the street and everyone had their unique calling card, mines was ‘Teleeee’… we all had our wee cries, our own wee runs, our own wee stops and our own wee customers.

“Some of them were very generous in what they gave you. And some of the things we encountered on the way round were absolutely unbelievable.

“But it was the 1970s and it was just after Bloody Sunday and (Operation) Motorman and the Claudy bombings and that — so things were pretty dire around here.”

Back then the papers were priced at 4p so the ‘Tele Boys’ would play the game by saying, “sorry, I’ve no change mister” in the hope they’d get to keep an extra penny.

Money was made on tips. One of the tricks of the trade was catching men coming out of pubs who were more generous after a few pints.

Seamus’s permanent ‘stand’ was at Ferryquay Street, at the corner of the building that everyone in the city knew as Woolworth’s — now a pound shop.

It was convenient as he could collect another round of papers at any time.

“Even though we were from Creggan and that, one of our favourite times of the year was the Apprentice Boys parade because they were big buyers of the paper and they were good tippers as well.

“So my mother was glad to see us coming home with the pockets all full of money,” he said.

As referenced, Seamus witnessed a lot of peculiar sights, one being a man planting a bomb in a nearby chemist.

He recalled: “The soldiers actually tied a rope around him and made him go back in and bring it out.”

The boys were constantly on the lookout, if they saw anyone running, they sprinted as fast they could fearing that another bomb was about to explode.

The best place to set up was outside the old Wellworths supermarket at Waterloo Place where his older brothers would sit atop a massive pile of papers.

In their spare time the ‘Tele Boys’ would go fishing down at the quay. Unfortunately, all they ever caught was eels.

Ever the businessmen, the boys thought a local Chinese restaurant — very cosmopolitan for Derry at the time — may e interested in taking the eels off their hands.

To their surprise the owner chased them away, using onions as missiles, with the eel ending up in a bin.

Documentary maker Gavin Patton

They maintained cordial relations with British soldiers manning checkpoints which allowed them to move freely around the city.

Roaming the streets all day worked up an appetite so the boys would stop off for fish ‘n’ chips.

Mr Breslin’s paper run took in the William Street area where they would call into Tracey’s bar and even buy their father a pint at Christmas time.

During the festive season, Seamus’s mother would say the boys coming home with a pocket full of change made a “huge difference” to the house.

It taught the boys about looking after themselves and earning their keep.

Amid the gunshots and bombs, Seamus said the ‘Tele Boys’ were most afraid of being “tipped upside-down” and shook out for their pennies as they passed the Bogside.

His brother Eddie was one of the older ‘Tele boys’, working in 1969, who said he did “brilliant trade” during the Battle of the Bogside selling papers to RUC officers on one side of the barricades and rioters on the other.

Dockers and sailors would frequent bars along the Strand Road — they were “very generous” tippers, Seamus said.

Seamus’ friend and fellow paperboy, Busty Rush, imparted a few crafty tips.

On board Greek or Cypriot owned ships at the docks non-English speaking sailors were not the target market for ‘Tele Boys’ — but “keep quiet money” proved to be a lucrative trade.

Seamus explained: “We went on the first ship, nobody even stopped to check you. Busty started knocking on the doors and opening up the cabins.

“A girl jumps up out of the bed pulling the blankets round her going, ‘Jesus, don’t be telling my ma’’, and they used to give Busty a pound. He made more money out of that transaction, the ‘keep quiet money’, than he did for the whole week’s sales probably.”