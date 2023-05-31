Donna Traynor arrives at tribunal as battle with BBC begins

Donna Traynor has taken an employment case against the BBC

Former Newsline presenter Donna Traynor has arrived for the first day of evidence in her employment tribunal against the BBC.

Ms Traynor is taking an industrial tribunal against her former employer and its Northern Ireland director, Adam Smyth.

BBC NI director Adam Smyth

She dramatically quit her job at the corporation in November 2021.

Once one of Northern Ireland’s most high-profile broadcasters, she joined the BBC in 1989, presenting radio news bulletins, before moving into television.

The hearing in Belfast is set to last several days.

Ms Traynor arrived wearing a grey trouser suit and appearing upbeat about the proceedings. She is represented by Paddy Lyttle KC.

The BBC and Mr Smyth are represented by senior counsel Frank O'Donoghue KC.

The case is due to start at 11am.