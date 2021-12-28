Donna Traynor back on the BBC – but as a character in comedy Give My Head Peace

Donna Traynor back on the bbc news but as a character on new episode of Give My Head Peace.

Former BBC Newsline presenter Donna Traynor made a surprise return in front of the cameras on Monday evening, appearing as a character in the local TV comedy show Give My Head Peace.

The veteran broadcaster who dramatically quit her job at the corporation last month appeared in ‘The Vanishing’ episode, playing an on-screen role particularly familiar to her – fronting a fictional live news interview.

Dealing with a plot centred on the disappearance of the Edward Carson statue in the Stormont estate, Ms Traynor is seen on screen interviewing various characters from the famous Hole in the Wall Gang, including Michael McDowell’s PSNI character Constable Billy and the fictional Sinn Fein MLA Dympna, played by Alexandra Ford.

With a number of lines during the episode, Ms Traynor seemingly plays herself onscreen while carrying out the broadcast.

“Well, there was uproar at Stormont today as Carson’s statue has vanished. The statue of the father of Northern Ireland has stood here since 1933 but has disappeared into thin air. The police say they are baffled,” she says in the show.

The 56-year-old presenter also showed off some great moments of comedic timing in the sketch.

“First things first Donna, the police are treating this as a suspicious incident,” said Constable Billy.

Ms Traynor’s character responded: “Right, so you don’t think the statue walked off by itself then.”

The popular news presenter joined the BBC in 1989 and presented radio news bulletins before moving into TV.

She has been nominated twice for the Royal Television Society award for presenter of the year.

Last month in a statement on Twitter, she said: “It is with deep sadness that, after almost 33 years, I am leaving the job that I love and resigning from BBC Northern Ireland with immediate effect.

She added: “Because this is the subject of ongoing tribunal and other legal proceedings, I am not able to respond to any questions or comments about my reason for leaving the organisation.”

It is believed Ms Traynor is taking action against BBC NI for age discrimination.

Although no reason was given for the presenter’s sudden exit, the Belfast Telegraph understands that it came after she was told her duties would be changing.

It is thought the Lisburn-born presenter would no longer be the first-choice presenter for the flagship Newsline programme and would also have been required to work on Radio Ulster shows.