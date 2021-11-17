Donna Traynor BBC departure: The contenders to replace Newsline anchor

With Northern Ireland viewers still in shock from the sudden resignation of Donna Traynor from BBC Newsline, the Belfast Telegraph looks at some of the broadcasters who may be in the running to take over the helm of the flagship news programme.

Catherine Morrison

Catherine Morrison.

Already a regular news anchor and reporter for BBC Newsline, Catherine Morrison has long been a familiar face for Northern Ireland viewers as well as working across news programmes on BBC Radio Ulster.

In addition to regularly covering breaking news stories, among her memorable moments has been interviewing the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith on live television for Newsline at Boucher Playing Fields.

She has worked in the NI media scene for over 15 years and previously worked for The Irish News.

Chris Buckler

Chris Buckler.

Currently the main presenter of Good Morning Ulster alongside Sarah Brett, Chris Buckler has held a number of high profile roles with the BBC including as Washington correspondent where he reported on the many ups and downs of the Trump Presidency.

Joining the BBC in 1999 as a news trainee, he went on to report for BBC Newsline and Radio Ulster and also previously worked for the Belfast Telegraph.

Tara Mills

Tara Mills and Declan Harvey.

Currently the main presenter for Evening Extra alongside Declan Harvey, Tara Mills started working for the BBC over 20 years ago after beginning her career at Radio Clyde in Scotland.

Another longstanding presenter on BBC Newsline, she began her BBC career in 1997 just before the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Declan Harvey

Declan Harvey, from Donegal, worked in London for a number of years, reporting on major stories for LBC Radio as well as working on BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat.

Joining Evening Extra in his first main presenter role, he also is a regular newsreader for BBC TV bulletins.

Jo Scott

Jo Scott.

Having spent 20 years waking up in the early hours to present the morning edition of BBC Newsline, Jo Scott has also expanded her broadcasting by presenting the rural affairs programme Home Ground while continuing to present Newsline in the evenings during the most severe restrictions of the pandemic.

Mark Simpson

Mark Simpson.

A popular presence on the airwaves in Northern Ireland for years, Mark Simpson has held numerous high profile roles such as Ireland correspondent, political correspondent and North of England correspondent.

While often covering hard hitting stories, he once told the Belfast Telegraph that witnessing the camaraderie between Irish and Northern Ireland football fans at the Euros in 2016 was among the most fun of his career. He also previously worked for the Belfast Telegraph.