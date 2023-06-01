Donna Traynor: Tribunal hears how former TV presenter was bullied by BBC

Ex-Newsline host is claiming gender, age and disability discrimination against the broadcaster

Former BBC Newsline presenter Donna Traynor was told she would have to split her duties between radio and TV in what her legal team has said amounted to “diminishing” her duties.

Ms Traynor, once one of the most high profile BBC presenters, is taking a discrimination case against the broadcaster, claiming age, gender and disability discrimination.

The first day of the hearing heard that she felt she was being “bullied” and “coerced” by the BBC management into presenting the two hour Evening Extra radio show, two to three days a week.

In opening remarks Ms Traynor’s legal team said she was subjected to “bullying and harassment” after she raised a grievance about a plan to change her role at the corporation.

During the first morning of evidence in the employment tribunal taken by Ms Traynor against the BBC, Paddy Lyttle KC claimed that his client had her role “diminished” unfairly.

Ms Traynor is taking an industrial tribunal against her former employer and its Northern Ireland director, Adam Smyth.

Both Ms Traynor and Adam Smyth were present at the fair employment hearing in south Belfast for the first day of the tribunal, being heard in front of a three person panel headed up by Vice Chair Maxine Orr.

BBC NI Director Adam Smyth

The case was taken by Ms Traynor following a proposal to move her to a radio position in 2019.

The barrister said the plan was presented to Ms Traynor on her 55th birthday which she said made her the oldest female presenter working for the BBC in Northern Ireland.

Ms Traynor dramatically quit her job at the corporation in November 2021.

She has previously been nominated twice for the Royal Television Society award for presenter of the year. Once one of Northern Ireland’s most high-profile broadcasters, the tribunal heard that she joined the BBC in 1989, presenting radio news bulletins, before moving into television.

In August 2006 she was offered a two-year contract presenting the flagship 6.30pm Newsline programme, five days a week.

In 2008, the three-person tribunal was told that she was given a permanent contract.

Mr Lyttle said that his client had been “engaged specifically to work on Newsline five days a week”.

He said that she had yearly appraisals that graded her work to a high standard and that during her time as the programme’s presenter, audiences continued to grow.

He also said that Ms Traynor had been assured that her role “would not be diminished” by Mr Smyth during an annual appraisal held in December 2018.

Addressing the age discrimination portion of her case, Mr Lyttle KC claimed that a voluntary redundancy scheme was “a ploy” to get rid of the “old crop”.

The scheme was available to anyone who presented a TV or radio programme more than 30 minutes in length.

The tribunal heard that veteran journalists Noel Thompson, Seamus McKee and Wendy Austin took up the redundancy offer along with Karen Patterson.

“Three were in their 60s, possibly 70s, no one of a more junior ranking, or younger age, could apply,” Mr Lyttle claimed.

Frank O’Donoghue KC, who is representing the BBC and Mr Smyth, challenged the assertion that the scheme was not a true redundancy but intended to move on older presenters.

He said there is nothing to suggest that this was “not a true redundancy process”.

The tribunal heard that Ms Traynor was told that under restructuring, she would be sharing the presenting of Newsline with BBC colleague Tara Mills, alongside a male presenter who was to be recruited.

She would also be expected to extend her duties to present the Evening Extra programme on Radio Ulster.

It was said that at the time the BBC was trying to get more female presenters onto their radio output.

Mr Lyttle referred to a meeting where Ms Traynor said she was being used to “settle a gender imbalance” issue at Radio Ulster.

The barrister said that the BBC should have been working on using “good presenters” and not in terms of gender, a practice he said went “out with the ark”.

Mr Lyttle added that Ms Traynor stated in one BBC meeting about Mr Smyth’s plans: “If I was called Donald Traynor, he wouldn’t be moving me to radio.”

Continuing with his opening remarks, Mr Lyttle said that his client had a “deaf ear”, something she had developed following a childhood illness.

He quoted from a doctor’s report that stated she suffered from “profound single sided deafness”.

He said she had learned to work with her disability in her TV role by following “visual cues” from colleagues and because of the scripted nature of the Newsline show. It was a job he said she had carried out for many years to a high standard.

However, he said that the “freewheeling and unstructured” nature of the two hour Evening Extra show would present a challenge to her.

Any mistake would be in front of hundreds of thousands of people, he added. Mr Lyttle said that during the course of the tribunal they would challenge the details of correspondence dated March 15, 2021 when a member of the BBC Human Resources department said that they had “only recently learned” about her hearing loss. “That’s not true,” he said, adding that it had been included in an employment record dating back to 2006.

He added that the difference in wearing an ear piece for half an hour for her TV duties and wearing headphones for the two hours of radio concerned her as she was “keen to protect” the hearing in her right ear.

“A reasonable accommodation would have been to let her stay on as a TV presenter,” a duty she had fulfilled for 30 years, he said.

The fact that it wasn’t considered at all “was clearly discriminatory”, he added. He said that his client felt “bullied” that she was continually asked to perform a radio trial run after she explained she was unable to do radio work.

He said that due to her hearing loss she was concerned that “people with poor diction” would be difficult to make out on radio and that if she missed words that would be “professionally embarrassing”.

Mr Lyttle said an internal grievance process carried out by the BBC in 2020 was a “complete whitewash”, adding: “It was not a genuine hearing of the grievance, it was protecting Mr Smyth.”

The tribunal is expected to last over a week.