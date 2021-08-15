Dr Zoe Williams accepts Eamonn Holmes’ apology over ‘alpaca’ comment

Eamonn Holmes apologised after he compares Dr Zoe's hair to an alpaca on This Morning.

This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams has said she has accepted an apology from Eamonn Holmes following his on-air comment about her hair.

Holmes sparked controversy on Thursday during an episode of the ITV series when he said her hair reminds him of an alpaca and he would like to “pet” it.

“Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today. You just want to pet it, don’t you? It’s very alpaca-ish,” he said.

Williams, who is mixed-race, laughed in response and said: “Don’t touch my hair.”

Holmes’ comments drew criticism from scores of viewers, with one posting: “Just a normal day on @ITV and @ThisMorning with Eamonn Holmes telling a woman of colour her hair ‘reminds him of an alpaca. Nothing to see here.”

The backlash prompted Holmes, who presents This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford, to issue an apology on Twitter.

“Hey everyone out there, if my attempt at being humorous with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misjudged I am mortified and humbly apologise to anyone who was offended,” he wrote.

Now, Williams has taken to Instagram to address the controversy.

“I know that many people may have been upset by Eamonn’s remark on air yesterday, and Eamonn has himself acknowledged that his comments made to me on This Morning were misjudged,” she wrote.

“He has done the right thing by apologising to me directly; and I have accepted his apology.”

“What I want to say is that I’m aware that his remarks, though meant without malice, have offended people. And if that comment had been made to me by a stranger, then I too would likely be offended.

“It was mis-judged and I think it’s fair to say that both Eamonn and I wish it hadn’t been said.”

Williams hit out at the “abuse” directed at the Belfast broadcaster over the incident, but said it had “opened the door to a conversation” she feels “needs to be had”.

“My ask would be that people are open to trying to understand where this upset comes from in order to make the necessary changes for future generations,” she said.