Drag star Blu Hydrangea on inspiration for Harland and Wolff dress

Belfast drag queen Blu Hydrangea has revealed how the iconic Harland and Wolff outfit worn in the debut episode of Drag Race UK was created.

Blu, eliminated from the hit show on Thursday after making it into the contest's top five, told the Belfast Telegraph how the yellow and black dress - featuring hefty models of the Harland and Wolff cranes Samson and Goliath - was inspired by family connections to the shipyard.

"My dad and I made the cranes, which is funny because he worked on them," said Blu. "We made the models out of a backpack which then sat on my back, and some card and some fabric."

Blu Hydrangea, whose real name is Joshua Cargill, reflected on the impact of the show: "I'm quite proud of what I did. It was a lot of work and I suppose I was blinded by fear at the time but it was a great experience and I'm super happy with everything that happened and all the girls that I met.

"It's like nothing that I could even fathom in my wildest dreams."

The Belfast-based drag queen was sent home by "best friend on the show" Cheryl Hole, who beat Blu in a lip-sync battle.

But 23-year-old Blu, a former make-up artist at the MAC store in CastleCourt, insisted that there's no hard feelings between them.

"I'm just glad that she got to continue on and really show why she deserves to be there," said the drag artist.

Blu used her time on the show to educate RuPaul's Drag Race viewers of Northern Ireland's marriage laws which, up until October 22, differed from those in the rest of the UK and Ireland.

And the Drag Race star said it was "amazing" that she can finally get married to partner of five years Johnson Orr.

"It's not in the works just yet but it will be soon, hopefully.

"No one has got down on one knee yet but I wouldn't say no," said Blu.