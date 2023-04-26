Dundonald woman makes it to next round of BBC’s Masterchef

A still of Michelle cooking in series 19 of Masterchef. — © BBC/Shine TV Ltd

A Northern Irish chef is through to the next round of BBC’s MasterChef on Tuesday night.

The prestigious BBC programme sees amateur cooks battle it out to be named MasterChef.

Michelle, 36, is a special education needs assistant within a primary school. She lives in Dundonald with her husband and three daughters.

Speaking to the BBC, she described her cooking style as “home style cooking with an Irish twist.”

She said: “I really enjoy finding ingredients that I haven’t used before and creating new dishes and recipes.

“While travelling on holidays etc I will always try their local delicacies and try and eat where the locals eat because almost every time it’s the best.

“I enjoy the challenge of trying to recreate food from my travels and making the dishes for my family.”

She entered Masterchef because her eldest daughter Leah applied for her, and said she was “extremely proud to be given the chance.”

Things like this don’t happen to people in my little town so it’s a real pinch me moment,” she added.

She also spoke of her dream to work with food within her local community, and said she would like to be a food critic some day.

“I would do something within my local community, not sure what yet but I would love be a food critic and get opportunities to taste more food.

“Travelling around restaurants in Ireland and even around the world, writing up reviews would be amazing,” she continued.

“Being a mum of three, I’d also love to opportunity to share easy family recipes that be cooked for children, some of mine are a bit weird and wacky but the girls love them!”

