Dungeons and Dragons movie filmed in NI to be screened at US festival ahead of cinema release

The world premiere of fantasy flick Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been confirmed.

The Paramount adventure movie – which was filmed in Northern Ireland in 2021 – will open at the 30th annual SXSW festival in Austin, Texas on March 10.

That’s three weeks before its theatrical release on March 31.

Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film and TV at SXSW said organisers are “thrilled” about the “incredible” lineup.

“It’s an amazing collection of films, TV series and XR experiences that promise to inspire, entertain and challenge our audiences,” she added.

"We’re also proud to open with Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a raucous and engaging fantasy adventure, and look forward to welcoming everyone to Austin in March for what promises to be an unforgettable event.”

The movie was filmed at Titanic Studios in Belfast between May and August in 2021.

Shooting also took place at various locations including Tollymore Forest, Ballintoy Beach, Carrickfergus Castle, Castleward and Glenarm Castle and Seaford Estate.

The first trailer of the film which stars Hollywood A-lister Chris Pine was released on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con last summer.

Fellow cast members – such as including Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant – took part in the Dungeons And Dragons panel.

Fans unable to make it to the USA to see the big screen adaptation of the the world-famous role-playing game – which features heavily in Netflix series Stranger Things – will have to wait for its release in cinemas.