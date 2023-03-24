Dungeons and Dragons star recalls Belfast locals ‘jumping out of bushes to say hello’ whilst he was filming in NI

Dungeons and Dragons star Regé-Jean Page has described Belfast as giving him “a very energetic welcome” during his time filming here for the new fantasy flick.

‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ was filmed in Northern Ireland in 2021.

Page, who previously starred in hit Netflix series Bridgerton, appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Friday morning to talk about the A-lister-filled film, which is set to be released in the UK on March 31.

Speaking about shooting in NI, he said: "It got a little bit odd, a little bit much, I remember, one of the moments I realised that things had changed after that show [Bridgerton], I landed to shoot this movie, Dungeons and Dragons, and our driver turned on the radio and they were essentially running a 'Where's Wally?' competition

"They were just like, 'we know he's in town, we know he's in the country, call us in if you know where he is'.

"I'm glad that folks were having fun. I'm mostly hold up in my hotel at that point... just kind of processed what that all meant.

"But every now and then folks would just like jump out of the bushes on the sea path and be like 'Hello, welcome to Belfast'. That's a very energetic welcome... Thank you."

Earlier in the show, he also said: "Dungeons and Dragons, the truth about it is. It's not about dungeons or dragons, or magic, like that's all there but it's about these strange, weird, magical moments that happen with your mates when you're playing the game, and that's what we made the move about - and then we put dragons back in.”

In the movie, which is a big screen adaptation of the the world-famous role-playing game, Page stars as Xenk Yender, alongside Hollywood superstars such as Hugh Grant, Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.

The film was shot at Titanic Studios in Belfast between May and August in 2021.

Filming also took place at various locations including Tollymore Forest, Ballintoy Beach, Carrickfergus Castle, Castleward and Glenarm Castle, and Seaford Estate.

The UK movie premiere took place at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Thursday, March 23.

The iconic Dungeons and Dragons game was created by E. Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974, and even features heavily in Netflix’s sci-fi hit show Stranger Things.