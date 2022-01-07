Dylan Moran to star in self-penned comedy series which will film in Belfast this month

Dylan Moran and Morgana Robinson, who are starring in a new comedy series to be filmed in Belfast.

A new comedy series written by Dylan Moran and filmed in Belfast is coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this year.

Stuck stars Moran and Morgana Robinson and is described as a ‘sometimes dark, sometimes surreal sitcom’ about the relationship between the two leads, Dan and Carla.

The five-parter comes from Hat Trick Productions and filming is due to get underway in Belfast this month.

Dan and Carla are at a cross-roads. Dan has been recently made redundant, while Carla is wondering whether this is all she can expect from life. Add their age gap to the mix, and the re-emergence onto the scene of Carla's ex-girlfriend Maya, and it’s no wonder that they're feeling stuck.

Irish actor, comic and writer Moran, who starred in Shaun of the Dead, Run Fatboy Run and the Terri Hooley biopic Good Vibrations, said: “I’m delighted to be working with the smartypants comedy wonks at Hat Rack, going to Belfast to shoot our crazy little series.

“Morgana is a one-woman army of comic power, and the little gang of loons we found make a very lumpy talent piñata. Terrifying.

“I’m only ok with this because I know our brilliant director Ian FitzGibbon specialises in coaxing magic even from clumps like me who breathe through their foreheads and bang into the walls. Check us out.”

Jimmy Mulville, Executive Producer said: “I can’t think of a better way of beginning a new year than working on a Dylan Moran comedy.

“In Stuck he turns the traditional rom-com on its head with some hilarious and painfully honest observations. And with Morgana Robinson as his co-star it promises to be a masterclass in comic writing and performing.”

Seb Barwell, Commissioning Editor at the BBC added: “Dylan is one of the great comic minds of our time, so it’s hugely exciting that he’s created this new narrative series, tackling love, relationships and a very current sense of limbo, with all the finely-honed insight and humour of his stand-up shows.”

Further broadcast and casting details for Stuck are set to be confirmed at a later date.