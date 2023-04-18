Eamonn Holmes attends Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold’s memorial service on crutches

The TV presenter was among a number of famous faces to attend the service.

Eamonn Holmes arriving for a memorial service for the late Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold. Pic: Alex Rory Jacobs/PA Wire — © PA

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has been pictured on crutches attending a memorial service for the late Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold in London.

The GB News presenter leant on television personality Lizzie Cundy as he arrived to pay his respects to the businesswoman, who died in March aged 62 after receiving seven years of treatment for breast cancer.

Mr Holmes is continuing his recovery from undergoing back surgery last year in an effort to alleviate chronic back pain.

He first started experiencing severe back pain out of the blue back in spring 2021, which left him reliant on a walking stick.

Further investigation found that he had suffered three slipped discs which affected the movement of his right leg.

After the surgery in September 2022, Mr Holmes suffered a setback in October after falling down a spiral staircase at his home.

On Monday, around 300 guests turned out for a “celebration of life” service for Ms Gold, which was held in the Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

Also in attendance were EastEnders stars Charlie Brooks and Sid Owen, singer Sinitta and members of the Ann Summers team.

West Ham United manager David Moyes also paid his respects at the service to Ms Gold, who was the daughter of the former joint-chairman of the football club, David Gold.

Moyles was joined by former players Paul Konchesky, Mark Noble and Sir Trevor Brooking.

During the service, speakers shared heartfelt memories of Ms Gold and afterwards guests were able to reflect on her work in the Museum of Life which showcased professional and personal milestones.

Ms Gold was best known for leading lingerie brand Ann Summers and growing the retailer into a familiar sight on UK high streets.

The brand was developed by David and Ralph Gold, her father and uncle, after snapping up the retailer’s early business following liquidation in 1972.

In 1981, Jacqueline Gold first joined the business on an internship.

After joining the operation, Ms Gold launched the Ann Summers party to grow the brand.

Around 10 years later, Ms Gold was then made a director of the business before swiftly being named as its chief executive.

She continued to lead the business, which has 81 stores, in recent years as executive chair alongside her sister Vanessa, who is now chief executive.

She was made a CBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.