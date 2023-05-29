Eamonn Holmes brands Phillip Schofield a ‘liar’ after presenter hit out at those with a ‘grudge’

Eamonn Holmes (inset) spoke out after Phillip Schofield took to social media on Monday morning

Eamonn Holmes has slammed Phillip Schofield as a “liar” and said the former This Morning presenter had put out a “delusional statement”, after Schofield had hit out at those who have a “grudge” against him.

Ahead of the morning programme’s Monday edition, Schofield took to social media to aim criticism at the “same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice”.

The veteran presenter, 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

Schofield previously admitted he had “lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public, and most importantly of all to my family”, over the affair.

His resignation came after weeks of speculation over a feud with former co-host Holly Willoughby.

Following the social media statement, GB News presenter Holmes wrote: “Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs.

"I'm reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight , u [sic] have picked on the wrong person.”

Over the weekend, one of the most vocal critics of Schofield was Holmes, who made bombshell claims on his Twitter account on Friday night about senior individuals at ITV who “knew exactly what kind of man” Schofield was.

In his tweets, Holmes said: “Schofield has finally been caught out... but he’s not the only guilty party.

“ITV knew what sort of man he was... and never once took action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people.”

ITV insisted this was not the case and that Schofield was quizzed about the relationship but strenuously denied there was one. He has now admitted there was, saying it was “unwise” but not illegal.

In a statement on his Instagram story posted shortly before This Morning went on air with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond hosting, Schofield said: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this.

“I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people.

“In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.

“You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.

“But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it is a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

O’Leary appeared to reference the claims of “toxicity” as he presented Monday’s episode of the show, saying: “We all know we happen to be in the news at the moment and of course we appreciate that but just from both of us, the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs, we love making this show for all of you.”

Co-host Hammond added: “We really do and that’s exactly what we are going to do, we are going to continue to do that.”

Gyles Brandreth, who is in the studio to review the news stories of the day, said: “We are very happy to be here, can I say that as well?

“This is a happy place to work, I enjoy coming in here and have done since I began coming in. We are happy people in a happy place.”

Former This Morning resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh also hit out at the show’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

An ITV spokesperson said: “We are sorry to read Dr Ranj’s post today.

“At ITV we are fully committed to providing every opportunity for anyone who works with us to raise any concern or comments they may have.

“Following a complaint made by Dr Ranj, we appointed an external and independent advisor to carry out a review.

“This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination.”