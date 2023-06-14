Eamonn Holmes calls on ITV to present ‘transcript’ around Phillip Schofield investigation

Northern Irish television presenter Eamonn Holmes has demanded ITV present a “transcript” for their investigation into Phillip Schofield’s “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV and was dropped by his talent agency YMU following the scandal.

On Wednesday ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall faced questions from MPs alongside ITV managing director Kevin Lygo and general counsel and company secretary Kyla Mullins about former host Phillip Schofield’s exit during a Culture, Media and Sport Committee session in Parliament.

Following the session, the Belfast GB News presenter spoke on the channel criticising management at ITV and claimed they did not carry out a thorough enough investigation into the matter.

“They didn’t ask [if he was having an affair], I know exactly what they asked,” Holmes said on GB News.

“They need a transcript of what actually took place that day because that was not a thorough investigation,” he added.

“She [Ms McCall] has to reassure people on how she protects people and those who are vulnerable”.

Mr Holmes - a former This Morning presenter - has previously been vocal over the affair, most notably with an explosive GB News interview in which he alleged that Schofield had created a toxic work environment.

Speaking to the committee Ms McCall said the broadcaster does not recognise allegations of a toxic culture at This Morning, saying “it deeply disappoints me”.

Dame Carolyn confirmed the show has had two complaints about bullying or harassment in five years which were “both taken very seriously”, including from the show’s former resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh, who raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

Talking about the allegations, she said: “It deeply disappoints me but we do not recognise that at This Morning, we have tangible evidence to tell you where the vast majority of people at daytime at This Morning are extremely engaged and very motivated.”

She later added: “When you use those words about our culture, we don’t recognise that at our culture, it doesn’t mean we don’t take it seriously.”

Dame Carolyn also pushed back strongly against allegations that Schofield’s affair was an open secret at ITV as people including Piers Morgan, James Haskell and Kevin Maguire had suggested, the session heard.

Dame Carolyn said “we were repeatedly told nothing was happening”, and both men denied it “both formally and informally”, with the younger employee, referred to as Person X, being questioned 12 times.

“There was only hearsay and rumour and speculation… Nobody on the board would have turned a blind eye to something as serious as this,” she said, confirming there is “zero tolerance” for bullying, harassment or abuse of position at ITV.