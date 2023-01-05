Eamonn Holmes ‘can’t wait to get back to work’ at GB News, as he thanks fans for ‘lovely messages’ and praises ‘amazing’ medics

Eamonn Holmes has said he “can't wait to get back to work” at GB News, as he has thanked the public for sending him “lovely messages” and praised medical staff as “amazing”.

Last week the Belfast TV presenter confirmed he was due back on his breakfast show slot and the channel themselves has confirmed “the king of breakfast TV” is “back and returning to his throne” from 6am on January 9.

The Belfast-born broadcaster had been taking a break from his GB News breakfast show role while undergoing back surgery in an attempt to deal with his chronic pain.

It was also reported over the previous months the 63-year-old had a number of set backs in his recovery, including breaking his shoulder following a fall at his Surrey home.

Last month he was spotted on crutches alongside TalkTV host Piers Morgan at a Christmas party.

"I can't wait to get back to work at GB News and do what I love most, presenting the news and discussing the issues of the day alongside Isabel with our wonderful viewers and listeners,” Mr Holmes said.

"I can't say a big enough thank you to everyone who has sent me lovely messages, they've really cheered me up and kept me going.

"One thing I've noticed is just how many other people out there are suffering from chronic pain, and I am determined to keep speaking up on their behalf.

"Also, I really must say a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nursing staff who have been looking after me. They all are amazing. God bless."

In November Mr Holmes’ mother Josie passed away aged 93, with the Belfast man not being able to return to his home city for her funeral due to his health concerns.

He had to speak to the congregation, which included family members and famous friends, virtually, and revealed that his mother had given him her “blessing and understanding” for his decision not to attend the funeral.

Holmes, who is married to Ruth Langsford, has been candid with his health struggles over the last few years.

He had previously described his “hellish ten months” he had with chronic pain following three slipped discs.

He has previously said his recovery, which also included a diagnosis of a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs was “one day at a time” and that he didn’t expect to be back on morning television “until the New Year.”

Writing in September, the father-of-four said he hoped his original surgery would allow him to “go back to the way I was 18 months ago”.

In 2016, he also had a double hip surgery after putting up with what he described as "25 years of agony".

The Northern Irish host joined GB News having previously hosted Friday’s This Morning, alongside his wife, for 15 years.

They also covered for regular hosts Schofield and Holly Willoughby during the holidays.

But the longstanding TV couple were replaced in 2021 by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.