Eamonn Holmes’ cheeky ‘hamster’ remark gets This Morning viewers fuming again

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has divided opinion among This Morning viewers after accidentally comparing a guest to a hamster.

It is now his second animal-related gaffe on the programme this month after he apologised for saying another guest had hair like an alpaca.

During a segment on Tuesday’s programme, Mr Holmes and his co-presenter wife Ruth Langsford were discussing cosmetic surgery with guest Anastasiia and Dr Steven Harris.

Sharing a photograph before and after surgery, Anastasiia explained why she didn’t like her previous “ugly” appearance.

Mr Holmes asked: “Just looking at them, what was wrong with this lady on the left? Who you were?”

She replied: “I didn’t my face. It was like a hamster….My cheeks are here and now I have a slim face.”

Anastasiia on This Morning on Wednesday

Getting things the wrong way around, Mr Holmes said: “So, you like to look like a hamster?”

Taken aback, Anastasiia responded: “No, no. I think I was like a hamster because my cheeks were here, and now I have this line.”

Anastasiia went on to explain that her radically altered appearance had included botox, fillers in her lips, cheeks, jaw and chin.

Giving his medical opinion, Dr Harris said he was concerned that she had gone too far and been “over-treated”.

Mr Holmes’ slip-up strongly divided viewers on Twitter, with some seeing the funny side while others chastised him for being “rude” to his guest.

One said they were “disgusted” by the “rude and nasty” comments.

Another viewer asked: "Why is Eamonn Holmes being so rude? What she does to her own face is her own business?"

In contrast, one said: “Could not stop laughing at your comment this morning when you asked your guest if she liked looking like a hamster! I have giggled all day."

Earlier this month Mr Holmes apologised after said contributor Dr Zoe Williams had hair like an alpaca.

It caused a backlash on social media, with one viewer said: “Just a normal day on @ITV and @ThisMorning with Eamonn Holmes telling a woman of colour her hair ‘reminds him of an alpaca. Nothing to see here.”

The presenter later issued an apology on Twitter saying he was “mortified” for causing offence.

"Hey everyone out there. If my attempt at being humorous with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misjudged I am mortified and humbly apologise to anyone who was offended."